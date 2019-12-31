Kim Kardashian Responds to Report She Gave JFK's Bloody Shirt to North: 'I Never Posted' That

Kim Kardashian West is setting the record straight on whether or not she gifted her 6-year-old daughter North former President John F. Kennedy‘s bloody button-down shirt for Christmas.

On Monday, a fan on Twitter called out Refinery29 after the media outlet published a report, which included a photo originally believed to be from the reality star’s Instagram Stories depicting the shirt, which JFK assumably wore on the day he was assassinated in 1963.

“I AM SCREAMING someone tweeted as a joke that Kim Kardashian gifted North JFK’s bloody shirt and Refinery29 wrote about it as if it were true????” the fan wrote on Twitter alongside a grab of the article, highlighting the excerpt “What is North West going to do with JFK’s bloody shirt? And why isn’t it in a museum?”

Kim, 39, promptly responded to the tweet, saying the the screen grab in question is “fake” and a “sick joke.”

“WOW this is obviously fake! @Refinery29 I did not get JFK’s shirt. That is a sick joke that someone tweeted as a fake ig story that I never posted,” Kim wrote.

Refinery29 has since removed the photo and the line about the shirt.

“This story has been updated from the original version. Earlier, it included a falsified Instagram image, which has been removed,” a statement read above the article.

The insensitive joke seems to have stemmed from Kim and her husband Kanye West‘s decision to buy North Michael Jackson‘s jacket.

On Christmas Eve, Kim shared a series of videos on her Instagram Stories, revealing that she and Kanye, 42, had bought North the exact velvet jacket Jackson wore while out with Elizabeth Taylor once.

Kim explained she and Kanye won the jacket in an auction and that “North is a really big Michael Jackson fan.”

Inside the jacket, pictures of the late singer wearing the ensemble alongside Taylor lined the pockets.

“We knew she would love this,” Kim explained in the videos.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also shared that she had the sleeves of the jacket “tacked up” so that North can wear it now. The hem can also be taken out, so North can wear it later in life as she grows.

“She’s so grateful and excited,” Kim said happily.

The couple’s purchase comes as the public perception of Jackson has become even more divisive since the release of the HBO documentary Leaving Neverland — which resurfaced allegations that he sexually abused young boys.

Leaving Neverland was released in January and focuses on the stories of two men, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who claim that Jackson sexually abused them both as children.

Prior to his death, the star had repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, and he was acquitted in a child sex abuse case leveled against him in California in 2005.

Still, the documentary had a lasting impact on Jackson’s legacy; several radio stations took Jackson’s hits out of rotation and the star’s 2,700-acre Neverland Ranch (now renamed Sycamore Valley Ranch) was put on the market at 70 percent off its original list price.