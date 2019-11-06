Kim Kardashian Rents Out Childhood Home for Mom Kris Jenner's Emotional 64th Birthday: 'We Cried'  

Kim Kardashian West just pulled off the most heartwarming surprise for her mom Kris Jenner‘s 64th birthday — and it’s left everyone in tears.

On Tuesday — Kris’ actual birthday — Kim, 39, revealed on Instagram that she had planned a nostalgic day for her “sentimental” mom, which included having lunch at their childhood family home and driving around Beverly Hills in the Mercedes just like the one Kris used to own.

Kim even had her mom’s former “2 DIE 4” license plate recreated.

“Today we celebrate my mom. Anyone that knows her, knows how sentimental she is,” Kim wrote alongside a photo of herself, Kris, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner posing atop of the vintage Mercedes 560 SL.

Kim went on to explain that for her mom, she “planned a small lunch, with just her kids and her closest friends of 40 + years.”

“I sent out invites with a location where we all met. When everyone arrived, I told them I had a surprise and this wasn’t where we would be eating.”

That’s when Kim revealed the big plan.

“I then gave everyone the REAL invitation and once everyone saw the address for where we would be going tears filled the room. I rented out childhood home,” Kim continued.

The KKW Beauty founder also shared a video of the moment Kris realized she would be going to their family home. She can be seen breaking down into tears as she reads the invitation.

“All our memories live here especially with our dad. It’s where each Kardashian child was born and made us who we are,” she shared. “Growing up, the home had the most ridiculous wallpaper and kitchen set!”

Kim, Khloé and Kourtney’s dad Robert Kardashian died of Esophageal cancer in 2003. He was 59.

To really bring the memories to life, Kim explained “I remade all of our table settings, decor out of the same fabric and print as the wallpaper.”

“We had lunch at the home as if it hadn’t changed and we cried the entire time,” Kim continued.

But, that wasn’t the only surprise Kim had up her sleeves.

“I had rented every car my parents ever owned. I had some waiting outside so we could drive them to the house and the rest were lined up in the driveway of the house exactly how my parents used to have them parked.”

“We drove to the home in these cars and relived our childhood! This was the best day ever.”

Kris’ special day was not only a surprise for the famous momager, but Kim also kept it a secret from her sisters.

“I am so proud I was able to keep such a meaningful surprise a secret from my mom and sisters for weeks! This was the most special, nostalgic day of my life and we felt my dad’s presence enjoying this day with us!” Kim continued.

Even though she planned the entire occasion, Kim couldn’t help but become overwhelmed with emotion.

“I kept it together and didn’t cry the entire lunch even though I cried during the entire planning process. But at the end I went into my old bathroom, closed the door and cried so hard.”

In the comment section of the post, Kourtney, 40, revealed she was equally touched writing, “I can’t stop crying @KimKardashian thank you for planning this for all of us, and @KrisJenner thank you for giving us the best childhood 🙏🏼❤️.”

Kourtney also posted the same photo as Kim did, captioning it, “We’re the girls from Beverly Hills, shopping is our greatest skill.”

Khloé and Kylie also shared the shot.

Hours before Kris’ birthday celebration, Kourtney, Khloé, 35, and Kim paid tribute to their mom with sweet posts on Instagram.

Kourtney kicked off the tributes with a hilarious video of “queen” Kris singing karaoke.

“Happy birthday to the queen of everything (karaoke included),” she wrote.

In the clip, Kris raps along to son-in-law Kanye West‘s hit song “Mercy.”

Kim shared a photo of the two cuddled up on a couch together.

“Happy Birthday mama!!!! Today is your day! You are the best mom in the entire world,” she wrote. “I don’t know how you do it! Seriously my love and respect for you grows every single day seeing how you manage to take care of 6 kids, a million grand kids and make everyone feel so loved and special.”

“You’ve given us the tools to be the best we can be and have taught us that kindness rules the world!” she concluded. “I can’t wait to celebrate you today! I love you so much!”

Khloé shared a handful of her favorite photos and videos of her momager from over the years on her Instagram Story — including a few iconic moments from the family’s show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In one famous clip, Jenner snaps pictures of Kim as she poses for Playboy.

“Kim, you’re doing amazing sweetie,” she says.

Khloé also wrote a touching tribute to her mom, thanking her for teaching her how to celebrate life.

“Happy beautiful birthday mommy!! We are here to celebrate you daily!!! You make life perfect! You make life happy and filled with love! You excite me when it comes to Life! You remind me that life is a celebration!” she wrote. “You make me believe I could do anything at any time. You are a Queen who has raised mini Queens and a young King. That’s a super woman to me!!”

Kris’ ex Caitlyn Jenner also sent birthday love to the Kardashian/Jenner matriarch.

Caitlyn, 70, and Kris split in 2013 after 22 years of marriage; their divorce was finalized in 2014. The following year, Caitlyn publicly came out as transgender.

“Happy birthday to this special woman! What an amazing mother and businesswoman you are. Love you! 🎈 🎂” Caitlyn wrote alongside a recent smiling photo of the pair.