Kim Kardashian Honors Late Father Robert Kardashian Sr. After Seeing Rainbows on Son's Birthday

Kim Kardashian's late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., died in 2003 weeks after he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer

On her Instagram Story Sunday, the Kardashian West posted several photos of rainbow reflections she spotted throughout her house, saying she believed they were signs sent from her father, who died 18 years ago.

"OMG a 6th rainbow for my Saints 6th birthday," she wrote. "I've never ever had this many rainbows in the same room at once."

In each of the photos, a rainbow-colored strip of light is seen reflecting against a wall in her house.

"Thanks dad! I'll tell Saint you said Happy Birthday! #NeededThis," she added.

Kim posted another sweet tribute to celebrate her eldest son, whom she shares with now-estranged husband Kanye West. (She also shares daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, as well as son Psalm, 2, with Kanye, 44.)

"My baby Saint is 6 today! There's no one like you and your smile and your negotiating skills," she captioned a carousel of photos featuring Saint. "I've never met anyone that takes Roblox as serious as you! Thank you for being my bestie with the best snuggles! You woke up today and promised me that you would snuggle with me until you're 10! lol I love you forever!!!"

Saint's 6th birthday isn't the first time Kim has referenced receiving signs from her father. In February, she asked Robert to send her "a sign" on what would have been his 77th birthday.

"Please come visit me in a dream soon," she wrote on Instagram. "Also can you pretty please send down a sign in the form of those symbols/birds we always talked about?!?! I just miss you sooooo much!"

Robert was married to Kim's mother, Kris Jenner, from 1978 to 1991. The businessman and attorney was best-known for representing O.J. Simpson during his 1994 murder trial.

In 2003, Robert died weeks after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer. He was 59.

Kim recently paid tribute her late father on the 18th anniversary of his death. "18 years ago was the worst day of my life. 💔 But I know u see and guide," she wrote on her Instagram Story in September.

"Love never dies," she added. "Love u daddy."

While celebrating her birthday last year, Kanye — whom Kim filed for divorce in February — surprised the businesswoman with a hologram of her father's likeness.