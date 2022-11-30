Kim Kardashian 'Relieved' Divorce Terms Were Finalized, Hopes Co-Parenting Will Be 'Easier': Source

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's divorce terms were finalized on Tuesday, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE

By
Published on November 30, 2022 11:21 PM
TODAY -- Pictured: Kim Kardashian on Tuesday June 21, 2022 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 24: Kanye West attends Fashion Group International's 2019 Night of Stars at Cipriani Wall Street on October 24, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)
Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC/Getty; Taylor Hill/WireImage

Kim Kardashian is feeling "very relieved" that she and Kanye West have agreed to the terms of their divorce, a source tells PEOPLE.

The terms of the exes' split were finalized Tuesday, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

A source tells PEOPLE that the Kardashians star, 42, "didn't want the divorce to go to trial."

They add, "[Kim and Kanye] had several initial disagreements that they were now able to agree on. Kanye ended up agreeing to most of the things that he opposed in the past."

The source notes that Kardashian is optimistic that she and the rapper, 45, will be able to co-parent their children peacefully.

"Although Kim and Kanye share custody [of the kids], Kim is the primary caregiver," the source says. "They agreed that Kanye needs to speak to Kim in private about any complaints and not go public with them. She wants the kids to be protected. Kim hopes the co-parenting will be a bit easier from now on."

West and Kardashian share four children: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

A representative for West did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Under their divorce settlement, West will be required to pay Kardashian $200,000 a month in child support. He will also be responsible for half of the children's medical, educational, and security expenses.

Both Kardashian and West waived spousal support.

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Finalize Divorce, Rapper Must Pay $200K Per Month in Child Support

The pair also agreed to settle disputes regarding the children by participating in mediation. However, if either party fails to take part, the other is allowed to make the decision in a dispute by default.

The couple's assets, including their property, will be divided based upon their prenup.

Kardashian and West started dating in 2012 and wed in May 2014. Their marriage landed in crisis at the height of West's public outbursts in 2020 after he launched a controversial bid for president of the United States and divulged deeply personal details about his family and marriage on the campaign trail and on Twitter.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

At the time, Kardashian addressed his bipolar disorder diagnosis in a rare public statement, asking fans for "compassion" and acknowledging their "complicated and painful" situation.

Then, Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. Months later, in December, she requested to be declared legally single. She also asked to separate issues of child custody and property from her marital status and to have her maiden name restored.

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Finalize Divorce, Rapper Must Pay $200K Per Month in Child Support
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Kanye West Is Giving Kim Kardashian Next-Door Home in Divorce Settlement, Court Docs Reveal
kim kardashian
Kim Kardashian Shares New Photos of Her House, Backyard and 'Things at Home That Make Me Happy'
Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 30, 2022 in Washington, DC
Kim Kardashian's Dating History: From Kanye West to Pete Davidson
Kanye West attends Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Kanye West Fires Attorney Ahead of Hearing in Kim Kardashian Divorce
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West
Kanye West Isn't 'Giving Up Without a Fight' Despite Kim Kardashian's Request to Be Legally Single: Source
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West
Judge Rules Kim Kardashian Legally Single amid Ongoing Divorce from Kanye West
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West
Kim Kardashian Says 'No Counseling or Reconciliation Effort' Will Repair Her Marriage to Kanye West
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Is 'Relieved' After She's Declared Legally Single amid Ongoing Divorce: Source
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Kim Kardashian Has 'Grown a Lot Since Split' from Kanye West, Source Says: 'She's Moved on'
Kanye West, Pete Davidson
Pete Davidson Is Staying 'Calm and Cool' amid Kanye West's Social Media Posts: Source
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West
Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West's Social Media Posts 'Created Emotional Distress' in New Filing
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West
Kanye West Challenges Kim Kardashian's Request to Be Legally Single amid Divorce
Valerie Bertinelli's Estranged Husband Tom Vitale Asks for Spousal Support After Divorce Filing
Valerie Bertinelli's Divorce Settlement Includes Paying Ex Tom Vitale $2.2 Million
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West
Kim Kardashian Is 'Fine' with Ex Kanye West Dating, Source Says: 'She Wants Him to Be Happy'
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian
Kanye West Asks for Joint Custody, No Spousal Support in Response to Kim Kardashian's Divorce Filing