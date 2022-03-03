Kim Kardashian Is 'Relieved' After She's Declared Legally Single amid Ongoing Divorce: Source

"She is having the best time with [Pete]," a source tells PEOPLE about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian is looking forward to putting her divorce proceedings with Kanye West behind her.

Following the former couple's bifurcation hearing on Tuesday, a source tells PEOPLE that Kardashian, 41, is "relieved" that the judge granted her request to be ruled legally single.

"Kim has considered herself single for a while," the source says. "She is relieved that it's official though. She isn't looking back and wants everything about the divorce to be final."

"She is in a very happy place right now," the source says of the KKW Beauty mogul. "It's taken her months to get to this point. She feels good about life."

That happiness is due in part to Kardashian's four children, according to the source. Kardashian shares daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, as well as sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2½ with West, 44.

The source also says the Kardashians star's romance with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson has contributed to her happiness.

"Her kids are great and she loves dating Pete," the source says. "She isn't seeing anyone else. She is having the best time with him."

A rep for Kardashian did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian | Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Earlier on Tuesday, PEOPLE confirmed that a judge granted Kardashian's request to be ruled legally single. She appeared via video conference for the hearing, while West did not attend.

The ruling came nearly three months after the SKIMS founder asked the judge to change her marital status. West previously challenged his estranged wife's request to be declared legally single.

Kardashian and West started dating in 2012 and wed in May 2014. Their marriage originally landed in crisis at the height of West's public outbursts in 2020 after he launched a controversial bid for president of the United States and divulged deeply personal details about his family and marriage on the campaign trail and on Twitter.

At the time, Kardashian addressed his bipolar disorder diagnosis in a rare public statement, asking fans for "compassion" and acknowledging their "complicated and painful" situation. But in February 2021, Kardashian filed for divorce after nearly seven years of marriage.

Months later, in December, she requested to be declared legally single. She also asked to separate issues of child custody and property from her marital status and to have her maiden name restored.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

In recent court documents, filed on Feb. 23, Kardashian accused West of "putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress."

"I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children," the docs read, in part. "I ask that the Court restore me to the status of a single person so that I can begin the healing process and so that our family can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives."

Kardashian recently opened up about her new life chapter in a cover story for Vogue's March 2022 issue, detailing the "changes" she made in her life that caused her and West to split.

"For so long, I did what made other people happy. And I think in the last two years I decided, I'm going to make myself happy. And that feels really good," she said. "Even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it's important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I've chosen myself. I think it's okay to choose you."

A source previously told PEOPLE that Kardashian's "friends are excited to see her genuinely happy" amid her relationship with Davidson, and that "everyone around her is just happy she's happy."