Kim Kardashian Is 'Ready' to Date Again — and Hoping New Suitor 'Isn't Famous in Hollywood': Source

Kim Kardashian is reportedly looking to hit the dating scene once again, and this time with a clear idea of what she wants in a partner.

A source revealed to PEOPLE that the entrepreneur and 42-year-old mom of four is asking friends to set her up again — and that she "would love to date someone who isn't famous in Hollywood."

"Kim hasn't been dating, but is ready again," the source said. "She took a breather after Pete [Davidson], but she is interested now. She would love to date someone who isn't famous in Hollywood. She thinks someone in finance would be perfect."

"Kim has a lot of things going on that make her happy. She would love to share it all with a partner too."

Kardashian split from Davidson last August after a 9-month run, with a separate source telling PEOPLE that her relationship with the comedian/actor was hard to maintain due to their respective jobs.

"Part of the reason they split was because of their busy schedules," the source noted, adding, "They both travel all the time and it was hard."

The SKIMS founder — who shares North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5 and Psalm, 3, with ex-husband Kanye West — said recently that she isn't sure what her romantic future holds, but she is open to having more kids and potentially remarrying one day.

"I don't know," Kardashian told Gwyneth Paltrow on the latter's Goop podcast in December 2022, about being "such a romantic."

She went on to admit, "I am. I am. I have this fantasy in my head, like fourth's time's a charm, it's gonna — it's gonna work out."