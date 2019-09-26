Kim Kardashian West Is the Latest Celebrity in Hot Seat for Hilarious New Edition of Mean Tweets

Kim Kardashian West is once again laughing off the haters.

On Wednesday night, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and KKW Beauty maven made yet another appearance in Jimmy Kimmel Live!‘s popular Celebrities Read Mean Tweets series — this time cracking up hard at the insult sent her way.

The tweet that got her in stitches? “I’d rather plant poison ivy plants in my anus before hearing another word about Kim Kardashian!“

“Go ahead and do that, please,” Kardashian West, 38, said in response.

Later, the original poster — a woman named Michelle — reacted to having her tweet included on Kimmel in what was the 12th edition of the hilarious segment.

“I somehow don’t remember that tweet in particular, but ok,” she wrote.

Of course, Kardashian West wasn’t the only celebrity reading off mean tweets on the ABC late night show.

Will Ferrell, Jon Hamm, Jake Gyllenhaal, Chris Rock, Tiffany Haddish, Sarah Paulson, David Harbour, David Spade, Fred Savage, Martin Short, Jeff Goldblum, and Mark Hamill all got in on the fun as well.

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams was there, too, and couldn’t help but giggle after reading a dig about her appearance.

“Maisie Williams looks like a very young grandma,” the tweet said.

And while both Kardashian West and Williams handled their critics with laughter, Zendaya delivered a vicious clapback.

After being told that her “feet smell like Funyuns,” she took it upon herself to check by smelling her shoe.

“No,” she responded with a smile, “smells like success to me.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights (11:35 p.m. ET) on ABC.