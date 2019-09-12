Kim Kardashian West‘s passion for law started at a young age. Long before the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 38, embarked on her journey to read the law with two mentor lawyers in preparation for the bar exam in 2022, Kardashian West often rummaged through her late father, attorney Robert Kardashian’s, legal files when he served on the defense team in O.J. Simpson’s murder trial.

“The ‘Dream Team’ would have meetings at my house, and I was always looking through the evidence books and everything,” Kardashian West tells PEOPLE. “Kourtney [Kardashian] would always yell at my like, ‘Get out of his stuff! Why do you care?’ I was really into it.”

The star quickly began learning about the law from the discussions she had with her father while he was working on the infamous case.

“I learned a lot just from him talking to me about it and his opinions. He always knew I was really interested in going to law school. He would say it was way too stressful [to be a lawyer] as a full time job, so I’d really have to think about it,” Kardashian West says.

Although Kardashian West says she hasn’t studied any of her dad’s cases now that she’s preparing for the bar, she does use much of what he taught her about business in her everyday life.

“I felt like he always did what we felt was right. I learned a lot from him being a businessman. I worked in his office with him when he was in the music business. So now, that is just who I am too,” she says.

Kardashian West explains that she ultimately decided she wanted to become a lawyer because “I knew more, I could help more.” She adds, “I want to continue to help people that really can’t help themselves.”

In April, the star announced that she wanted to become a lawyer in an interview with Vogue. Kardashian West said that she decided last summer to begin a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco, with the goal of taking the bar in 2022.

Though she did attend Pierce College in Los Angeles for some time, she never graduated. However, California, as well as three other U.S. states, offer another path to passing the bar by “reading the law,” or apprenticing with a practicing lawyer or judge. If Kardashian West passes the “baby bar” this summer, she will be given the okay to continue for three more years of study.

A source previously told PEOPLE Kardashian West “realizes that some people are laughing at her for the lawyer thing, but she doesn’t care.”

“She is focused that this is what she wants to do,” said the source. “And she’s going to do it, regardless of what people think.”