Kim Kardashian Threatens to 'Spit' on Tristan Thompson After He Blocks Her on Instagram

Kim Kardashian West isn’t mincing her words when it comes to her feelings about Tristan Thompson.

In a new clip promoting Sunday’s upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim unfollows Thompson on social media after he was caught cheating on Khloé Kardashian just days before she gave birth to their daughterTrue.

“[Khloé’s] like, ‘Please, I don’t want you guys to fight.’ And I’m like, ‘I unfollowed him and I’m just letting you know,” Kim says while chatting with Kourtney Kardashian. “It’s gonna be a rule. I’m not following any boyfriend or anything ’cause it’s always so awkward when I have to unfollow. You have to practically be married in at this point. That’s my rule.”

Kourtney then brings up an important point — does the NBA player even follow them on Instagram? — which prompts Kim to pick up her iPhone and do a quick search.

“He blocked me!” Kim shrieks. “What a f—— loser! Literally, what a f—— loser!”

She then calls Khloé to discuss the social slight.

“He blocked me on Instagram, like how old are you?” Kim laughs.

“He’s 27,” Khloé answers. “Only 27-year-olds know how to block. I don’t even know how to block someone.”

“Oh it’s on,” Kim replies.

“Please don’t do the ‘it’s on,’ — What does that mean? ” Khloé pleads.

“It just means when I see him, I’m going to spit on him,” Kim smirks. “Whatever, I’ll save it all for him. I won’t stress you out.”

“No, please tell me because I have to know how long I have to keep you guys separated,” Khloé explains.

“We can coexist. I’ll be nice,” Kim responds.

“I don’t know if you guys can coexist. It’s so crazy,” Khloé insists.

“Yeah, I don’t think we can actually,” Kim says as she hangs up before yelling, “Your boyfriend’s a f—– loser!”

The news of Thompson’s cheating scandal first emerged in April after he was photographed getting close to another woman. Nevertheless, Khloé decided to put her feelings aside and have Thompson present in the delivery room.

“It’s important for me to stick to my birthing plan because this is something that I’ve waited for my entire life,” said Khloé on last week’s episode of KUWTK. “I don’t want to take away anything from this moment. I’ve always been a big believer of don’t make permanent decisions off of temporary emotions. I want Tristan here with me, I want to experience this magical moment.”

“I want this for me and my daughter, and for him, at the end of the day,” she continued. “I’m mature enough to say that. I’m mature enough to put personal feelings aside. Me and Tristan will deal with him and I at a later time, when this isn’t affecting our child.”

But after a few days had passed, Khloé admitted that it was tough trying to process her emotions.

“It’s so much harder to deal with it when it’s so public,” she said. “Everyone is giving you their opinions and their input and their unsolicited advice. Even the nurses and the doctors — everyone kind of like, looking sideways at the whole situation. That’s hard, and it’s humiliating.”

She continued: “He obviously f—– up, major, but I’m not sure how I feel about everything right now,” she added. “In two weeks I might be like, ‘You know what? I don’t trust you and this isn’t for me.’ Or I might say, ‘This is perfect. Let’s keep it going.’ “

Although Kardashian and Thompson’s relationship has been on the rocks ever since the reality star put her move back to Cleveland on hold at the beginning of the fall, a source told PEOPLE last week that the pair will be spending the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday together.

“Khloé is taking True to Cleveland for Thanksgiving,” said the insider. “Tristan has a game and can’t make it to L.A. It’s True’s first Thanksgiving, so Khloé wants them to be together.”

In a post on her website Friday, the mother of one shared her Thanksgiving planning guide, which included a photo of place cards with her family’s names on them. Among the place cards was Thompson’s that read, “Thankful for Tristan.”