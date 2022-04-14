Kim Kardashian reacted to Debra Messing questioning her hosting gig on Saturday Night Live during the premiere episode of her new Hulu reality series The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian Reacts to Debra Messing's Criticism of Her SNL Hosting Gig: 'Why Do You Care?'

In Thursday's premiere episode of the star's new Hulu reality series The Kardashians, Kardashian, 41, reacted to a tweet from Messing, 53, that criticized her Saturday Night Live hosting gig.

In September, shortly after Kardashian's appearance on SNL was announced, Messing tweeted: "Why Kim Kardashian? I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch. Am I missing something?"

During the episode, Kardashian reacted, saying: "A girl from Will & Grace came out and said she has no idea why I would be chosen as a host, but it's like, why do you care?"

"I don't comment to tear people down, especially another female," she added. "If that's what you think, dude, then cool — tune in."

Kardashian made her SNL hosting debut on Oct. 9, 2021, alongside Halsey, who served as the evening's musical guest. The mother of four roasted the Kardashian-Jenner family in her monologue and starred in an array of sketches, including one with now-boyfriend Pete Davidson, where the pair portrayed Disney couple Jasmin and Aladdin. (The duo even shared a kiss during the scene.) Kardashian's episode received the highest rating of the season thus far in the key 18-49 demographic, The Wrap reported.

In real-time, Messing's tweet was met with criticism, prompting the actress to issue an explanation during an appearance the Tamron Hall Show.

"Well, I was not intending to troll her, and if anybody took it that way, I apologize," she said after Kardashian's SNL episode aired. "That was never my intention."

Acknowledging that Kardashian is a "phenomenon," Messing continued: "I mean, she is a cultural icon. I am someone who grew up with SNL. I love comedy, and they have had, for decades, this sort of formula."

"And I noticed that they changed the formula, and I was like, 'Oh, does she have a new TV show coming out? Does she have a book coming out? Is she in a movie?' And she didn't have anything coming out. Actually, her TV show had just wrapped. So I was just confused," she added.

Messing then admitted to not having her "finger on the pulse of pop culture," and shared that she continued to wonder what Kardashian had going on that led to her hosting spot. "I was like, 'Okay. Has she been doing something on the side that I'm not aware of because I've been so focused on activism?' And clearly, it was interpreted differently."

Still, Messing said she tuned in to watch Kardashian host, and said that she thought the SKMS mogul "was amazing," adding, "If you know me, and you follow me, then you know that I consistently lift up women. I support women. So you know, I hope that people understand that was never my intention."