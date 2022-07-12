Kim Kardashian Reacts to Sister Khloé Kardashian's Joke Over Her Having a Foot Fetish: 'Nope!'

Kim Kardashian recently posted photos of her feet pressed against boyfriend Pete Davidson's bare chest, sparking speculation that the pair have a foot fetish

Kim Kardashian is setting the record straight after a recent set of photos with beau Pete Davidson drummed up some speculation about her sexual interests.

Kardashian's unique shots attracted a slew of comments about her feet, in particular. Even her sister Khloé Kardashian got in on it.

"Do you guys have a foot fetish too? 😳," asked the Good American designer, 38, as she referenced their sister Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker's tendency to post photos of their feet.

The SKIN creator simply responded, "Nope!"

Kardashian began dating Davidson, 28, last fall after they shared an onscreen kiss on Saturday Night Live in October 2021. As their relationship has progressed, the businesswoman has been more forthcoming in sharing it with the world.

She also recently joked about how many times Davidson has seen her nether regions during The Kardashians' season finale.

Though the pair are able to have fun with each other, Kardashian and Davidson have taken some serious steps in their relationship. She has already introduced him to her four children with ex Kanye West.

kim and pete. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cf4gpU7v87y/. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson | Credit: Kim Kardashian/ Instagram