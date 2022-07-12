Kim Kardashian Reacts to Sister Khloé Kardashian's Joke Over Her Having a Foot Fetish: 'Nope!'
Kim Kardashian is setting the record straight after a recent set of photos with beau Pete Davidson drummed up some speculation about her sexual interests.
On Instagram Monday, the 41-year-old SKIMS mogul posted a series of candid and playful photos with Davidson. The post included shots of Kardashian pressing her bare feet in Davidson's chest.
Kardashian's unique shots attracted a slew of comments about her feet, in particular. Even her sister Khloé Kardashian got in on it.
"Do you guys have a foot fetish too? 😳," asked the Good American designer, 38, as she referenced their sister Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker's tendency to post photos of their feet.
The SKIN creator simply responded, "Nope!"
Kardashian began dating Davidson, 28, last fall after they shared an onscreen kiss on Saturday Night Live in October 2021. As their relationship has progressed, the businesswoman has been more forthcoming in sharing it with the world.
Kardashian recently posted several photos from the couple's romantic getaway to Tahiti. While there, she said the comedian "passed the content taking boyfriend test."
She also recently joked about how many times Davidson has seen her nether regions during The Kardashians' season finale.
Though the pair are able to have fun with each other, Kardashian and Davidson have taken some serious steps in their relationship. She has already introduced him to her four children with ex Kanye West.
But Kardashian has admitted to having "waited a while" before dating after filing for divorce from West, 45, in February 2021.
"I waited, like, a good 10 months before I was ready to open myself up," she told TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie in June. "I think you definitely need that time to yourself, and then once you're ready to get out there I just — I felt like I wanted new energy and something different."