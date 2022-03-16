"I went for it. I was like, 'You know what, I'm in my 40s like f--- it, just go for it. Find your happiness,' " Kim Kardashian told Ellen DeGeneres

Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Her Relationship with Boyfriend Pete Davidson: 'We're So Cute'

Kim Kardashian is in a good place in her love life.

On Wednesday, The Kardashians star, 41, appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show and talked about her relationship with boyfriend Pete Davidson as well as making it official on social media.

"I guess it's not official until you post," Kardashian joked to host Ellen DeGeneres.

"I have the cutest pictures of us and I want to be like, 'Oh my God, we're so cute.' But then I'm like, 'Don't be so desperate. Don't be posting so much, just give a glimpse,' " she shared. "I don't know what the right thing to do is, like I haven't dated in since before Instagram existed. Yeah, I don't know what the rules are."

Kardashian made their romance Instagram official debut on March 11. The mother of four, 41, shared two photos of herself and the Saturday Night Live comedian, 28.

Her relationship with Davidson comes amid her ongoing legal battle with ex Kanye West, to whom she filed for divorce in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. West, 44, continues to publicly comment on Kardashian and Pete's relationship online and in the press. A judge declared Kardashian legally single on March 1.

During the interview, DeGeneres, 64, also told Kardashian "I see a shift in you, an ease to you, a whole different side."

"It feels good," the SKIMS mogul responded. "I think it's just in life, like no matter what it is, I just think I encourage my friends and the people that I love just to be happy. And I went for it. I was like, 'You know what, I'm in my 40s like f--- it, just go for it. Find your happiness.' I went for it and I took my time. I found it and it feels so good. I want to hold on to that forever."

Then in February, Davidson called Kardashian his "girlfriend" for the first time in an interview with PEOPLE (The TV Show!) host Kay Adams.