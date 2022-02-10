Kim Kardashian Raves About And Just Like That: 'This Show Just Makes Me So Happy!'

Kim Kardashian called Sarah Jessica Parker "the most stunning kindest human being" on her Instagram Story while watching the season finale of the Sex and the City revival

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the season 1 finale of And Just Like That...

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 41, posted a series of Instagram Stories of herself watching the season finale of the HBO Max series on Wednesday night.

"I'm just finally catching up on last week's episode and this show makes so happy," Kardashian wrote.

And Just Like That... Credit: Kim Kardashian West Instagram

The mom of four added, "And I'm also really happy that Miranda is a redhead again" alongside a photo of the character, played by Cynthia Nixon, returning to her iconic hair color as she leaves to spend time with her new love interest Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez) in Los Angeles. (Miranda had sported her natural gray hair throughout the first nine episodes of And Just Like That…)

Kardashian also recalled her own experience with Sarah Jessica Parker as she watched the star's character Carrie Bradshaw scatter Big's ashes at the Paris bridge where she and her late husband famously rekindled their on-and-off romance in the series finale of Sex and the City in 2004.

"The most stunning kindest human being @sarahjessicaparker #AndJustLikeThat This show makes me so happy!" she shared.

And Just Like That... Credit: Kim Kardashian West Instagram

Kardashian previously showed love for Parker and Just Like That… while watching the premiere of the Sex and the City revival in December.

"I will always ride or die for @sarahjessicaparker and Sex & the City or 'And Just Like That,'" Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Story at the time.

Parker, 56, and her son James Wilkie, 19, first met Kardashian when they attended her estranged husband Kanye West's concert in 2016. At the time, Parker told the Daily Mail that she was "incredibly impressed" by the SKIMS mogul.

"There was a focus that I witnessed, not just with my son - whom she gave a lot of time to - but with everyone in the room," Parker said at the time. "She was never looking over her shoulder, she was hospitable and lovely."