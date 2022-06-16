Kim Kardashian reflected on her former marriage to Kanye West during The Kardashians' season finale on Thursday

Kim Kardashian Questions How Her Marriage to Kanye West Lasted: 'I Tried Everything'

Kim Kardashian is speaking candidly about her former relationship with Kanye West on The Kardashians.

During the first season finale of the Hulu reality show, much of the episode was centered around the drama surrounding Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson amid the athlete's paternity scandal. When Kim, 41, checked up on Khloé, 37, she offered advice based on her own experience with Kanye, 45.

"I feel like we always tiptoe around each other's situations because we don't want to meddle. And I respect that no one came to me during my marriage and was like, 'Are you good?'" Kim, 41, told Khloé. "Everyone let me have my own journey and see that on my own, and I appreciate that."

The SKIMS mogul continued, "But sometimes I look back and I'm like, 'When do we jump in?' That's what I am so unclear about."

Because of her past experiences with the "Stronger" rapper, Kim has learned when it's okay to step in and offer assistance to those who need it.

"I don't know if I should unfollow Tristan again. I don't want to play that game publicly," she said. "And then sometimes I feel like I want to also cleanse my palate. When is that time when we step into our siblings' lives and be like, 'This isn't okay'?"

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Kim shares children North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with Kanye. In February 2021, Kim filed for divorce after nearly seven years of marriage, and this past March the reality star was declared legally single.

"If people knew what my relationship really was like, I think they would be like, 'How did this last this long?'" Kim also said during Thursday's episode. "But I can live with myself knowing that I tried everything humanly possible to make a situation work and so I can walk away feeling absolutely guilt-free."

Speaking on Khloé's own situation, Kim added: "I feel like you can at least say you had a family, you tried everything in your might, and you can look your daughter in the face and say that."

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Kim Kardashian and Kanye West | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty; Brad Barket/Getty

Now, Kim is dating Pete Davidson. The pair began seeing each other last October after Kim made her debut on Saturday Night Live, where they shared an onscreen kiss.

Recently, a source told PEOPLE that Kim is "head over heels" for the 28-year-old comedian. "She can't get enough of Pete. He treats her so well," the insider said.

"He is protective, super supportive and just a great guy for Kim," the insider added. "She is the happiest."

