Kim Kardashian 'Proud' of Kanye West as He Prepares to Meet with Trump: 'He Has the Best Heart'

Kim Kardashian West will always stand by her man.

Speaking to ExtraTV at a Tiffany & Co. event in New York City on Tuesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star weighed in on the news that Kanye West is set to meet with President Donald Trump this week, saying she’s “proud” of her husband.

Kardashian West, 37, revealed the meeting will be about “the city of Chicago and some exciting things that I feel like they have been planning, and I am really hopeful the president listens.”

According to the New York Times, West, 41, will meet with Jared Kusher at the White House on Thursday before having lunch with the president. He reportedly intends to discuss job opportunities for former convicts and manufacturing jobs in the Chicago area, where he grew up.

As for whether Kardashian West is giving him advice?

“I try to, I will try to help him communicate,” she told ExtraTV. “I always say he isn’t the best communicator, but he has the best heart. I know what he wants to accomplish … and I can’t wait to see that happen.”

Kardashian West also addressed West’s recent announcement that the family is moving to Chicago, saying: “I think so, we will have a few homes, we’ll go back and forth, but I think that’s happening.”

A source previously told PEOPLE that West “has a tendency though to change his mind quickly, so Kim is just going along with his plans because it makes him happy. Next week, something else might make him happier.”

According to the source, even if he does make the move, Kardashian West doesn’t plan to go with him and wants to continue raising their three children — North, 5, Saint, 2½, and Chicago, 9 months — in Calabasas, California.

West’s meeting with the president comes on the heels of a surprise pro-Trump rant he delivered while appearing as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live two weeks ago.

Met with the fierce backlash, the Grammy winner — who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and recently revealed he is “off medication” — shut down his social media accounts.

“Kanye got to the point where he realized his rants were becoming unhealthy. This is why he deleted his account,” a source told PEOPLE. “When he gets into these Twitter rants, it’s very difficult for him to stop. It’s like an obsession and it actually affects his life. He knows it’s not healthy, so he wants to take things down a notch.”

“Kim agreed it was time for him to take a social media break,” the source added. “She just wants him to focus on his family for a bit now. He can also focus better on his music and being creative when he avoids social media.”

Kardashian West was in the audience during West’s SNL diatribe. A source told PEOPLE that while the speech was “embarrassing” for the reality TV mogul, she will stand by her husband no matter what.

“She supports Kanye through and through and truly does think her husband is entitled to his own opinion,” the source said.

And although their politics may differ, Kardashian West has dined with Ivanka Trump and Kushner, and successfully lobbied the president to pardon Alice Marie Johnson, a 63-year-old first-time nonviolent drug offender who in 1996 was given a life sentence without parole.

“Trump’s been good to them, so it seems they do really love him, even Kim,” the source said.