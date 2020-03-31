Kim Kardashian Says Production on KUWTK 'Shut Down for a Week' After Brawl with Sister Kourtney

Kris Jenner was thrown for a loop after watching daughters Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian get physical during last week’s season premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians — which led to a halt in the show’s production.

On Monday, Kim joined Jimmy Fallon via video chat for an episode of The Tonight Show: At Home Edition, where she opened up about the brawl and how their mom reacted after seeing the shocking fight.

The SKIMS founder, 39, acknowledged that physical violence is “not really what we do” on their reality show, which is part of the reason Jenner, 64, was upset to see it happen.

“I mean, when my mom saw a clip of that, she cried,” Kim admitted. “She was like, ‘Who are you guys? What is going on?'”

On the season 18 premiere, Kourtney, 40, and Kim got into an aggressive argument stemming from tensions that have been simmering since last season over Kourtney’s boundaries when it comes to filming the reality show.

The fight escalated after Kim expressed her frustration with her sister’s work ethic — or, in her opinion, lack thereof.

“It was pretty intense,” Kim admitted. “I feel like it’s been a lot of built-up resentment from Kourtney, or just feeling like she doesn’t really want to film anymore.”

“She’s not the type of person to make a decision and say, ‘Okay, guys, I’m not going to film,'” Kim continued. “But she would come to work with an attitude every day and take it out on everyone, from the crew to us, and wouldn’t really make that decision. So we would kind of just keep on pushing her to figure out why she was so unhappy.”

Kim said she and the Poosh creator are “fine now,” but revealed they did have to take a break from filming.

“We shut down production for a week after that,” Kim said. “I think everyone was really shook for a minute and just was like, ‘This isn’t our type of show. We want everyone to be comfortable and safe.'”

“But, you know, that happened. And I don’t really ever resort to violence that, but she scratched me so hard,” she continued. “I was bleeding. You didn’t really get to see that detail, but when I looked down at my arm and I saw she had really scratched me … I just went over and slapped her back. It’s not my proudest moment, but we were going through it.”

Last fall, Kourtney confirmed she had taken a step back from the show to focus on her family. Though she made the decision to film for the recent season, the mom of three has since decided to take another break from the cameras.

“She’s made the decision to take time off now and I think she needs it,” Kim told Fallon. “It’ll be so much better for her.”

Ahead of the premiere, Kourtney addressed her fans on Instagram, saying she had finally found “the courage” to make important changes in her life.”

“The season premier [sic] of season 18 airs tonight on E!” she wrote. “These first two episodes are hard for me to watch but it is in our darker moments that the growth happens. I finally had the courage to change what was no longer bringing me happiness and putting my time and energy into that which is. Choose happiness!”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on E!