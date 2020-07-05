Kim Kardashian Previously Warned Husband Kanye West About Possible Presidential Run

"Look at all the awful things they’re doing to Melania [Trump], putting up the naked photos [of her]," Kim Kardashian West said in a 2016 interview

Kim Kardashian West previously expressed concern about what would happen if her husband Kanye West launched a presidential campaign.

Although the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, retweeted the rapper’s surprise Fourth of July announcement that he is "running for president" in 2020, the mother of four had once shared her reservations about the idea.

A year after West first announced he wanted to run for office in 2020 during a speech at the MTV Video Music Awards, Kardashian West told Wonderland magazine in 2016 that she was worried about how her past could be weaponized.

“Look at all the awful things they’re doing to Melania [Trump], putting up the naked photos [of her],” she said, referring to the semi-nude photoshoot that the First Lady did for British GQ back in 2000, which resurfaced in 2016.

“I’ll say to Kanye: ‘Babe, you know the kind of photos they’d put up of me! '" the KKW Beauty mogul added.

Although West has not shared any additional information about the details of his presidential run, including what steps he's taken to get onto the ballot, Kardashian West has repeatedly maintained that her husband's public support for President Donald Trump doesn’t mean he’s a Republican.

“He doesn’t represent either side,” she told Vogue last year. “But he doesn’t want to be told what he should be. It can be confusing. I get it. The one thing that I respect so much is that he is who he is, no matter what anyone tries to tell him to do.”

Back in 2016, Kardashian West also said that if her husband did run for president it probably wouldn't be as a Republican. “I don’t wanna put words in his mouth, but I’m pretty sure the Democrats. Maybe independent? I don’t know how serious he is about it. We’ll see…,” she told Wonderland.

In recent years, Kardashian West has increasingly turned her attention to criminal justice reform and the law, but that doesn't mean she sees running for president in her future either.

“It would be probably the most stressful job in the world, and I don’t think that’s for me,” she told The New York Times last year.

In a separate interview with CNN’s Van Jones, she said, “I don’t really think that’s on my mind.” However, when she was reminded that Trump’s presidency makes it more likely for a celebrity to entertain the idea, Kardashian West responded, “I know, that’s why Kanye loves him.”

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West and kids Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Last November, West said he planned to run in 2024.

Speaking at Fast Company's Innovation Festival, West said, "When I run for president in 2024" to laughter from the audience. "What y’all laughing at?" he said in response.