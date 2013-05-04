Kim is doing the right thing, and Melissa Gilbert made a quite a bride, say readers this week

First you might have gasped, but then came the love, because PEOPLE.com readers, overwhelmingly, responded favorably to those who rose to the defense of Kim Kardashian and her unorthodox maternity wear choices.

At the same time, Melissa Gilbert’s wedding dress proved nothing less than a source of amazement.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

So here are the five stories that sparked the strongest reactions from readers this week – what made you happy, sad, laugh out loud, awestruck, even angry.

In the meantime, please keep clicking on the emoticons at the bottom of every story – this way you can tell us exactly what you think.

“I think Kim Kardashian looks absolutely beautiful. And we’re supposed to gain weight when we’re pregnant,” said Gwyneth Paltrow about the expectant reality star – and readers appreciated her sentiment, as well as those of others who lent support to Kardashian as she awaits her baby’s arrival.

It wasn’t just that two stars from major series got hitched, but those reading about the wedding of Little House on the Prairie‘s Melissa Gilbert and thirtysomething‘s Timothy Busfield were taken by the striking red dress she wore. (Well, it matched her hair.)

Outrage or rage? Whichever, readers did not go for the fact that Lindsay Lohan reportedly checked in a different rehab program (as a condition of settling her case about lying to the police) just so she could smoke.

While the cause of his death currently remains under investigation pending toxicology reports, the loss of Kris Kross rapper Chris Kelly at the age of 34 on Wednesday was a source of sadness.

Not a surprise, but funny bones were tickled at the sight of uncle-to-be Prince Harry making a gallant attempt to change a diaper, albeit on a toy doll. Even that proved a struggle, he himself admitted.