Kim Kardashian 'Prefers' Kanye West's New Music Because It's 'Mature and Spiritual': Source

Kim Kardashian West is one proud wife.

As Kanye West prepares to release his latest album and accompanying IMAX film, Jesus Is King, on Friday, a source tells PEOPLE that Kardashian West is “really his biggest fan.”

“She loved being part of his event last night,” says the source of Wednesday’s special screening event at The Forum in Los Angeles, which gave fans a glimpse at the album and movie. “Kanye’s fans were beyond excited and Kim felt so proud of him.”

According to the insider, Kardashian West, 39, “much prefers his new album over previous ones.”

“This one is so much more mature and spiritual,” the source. explains “Like music that their kids can actually listen to. It doesn’t have any foul language. She loves how Kanye is evolving.”

Indeed, Kardashian West was proudly by West’s side on Wednesday night, documenting the evening at length on her Instagram Story as the 42-year-old artists debuted the film and played a selection of songs from the upcoming album of the same name.

One track features the chorus “Closed on Sunday / You my Chick-fil-A,” referencing Chick-fil-A’s religious policy of closing all of its locations every Sunday. “Hold the selfies / Put the ‘gram away / Get your family / Now hold hands and pray,” West raps in the song.

The highly anticipated gospel album, which was originally scheduled to drop on Sept. 27, is West’s first since 2018’s Ye. The accompanying movie is intended to resemble West’s Sunday Service.

“Filmed in the summer of 2019, JESUS IS KING brings Kanye West‘s famed Sunday Service to life in the Roden Crater, visionary artist James Turrell’s never-before-seen installation in Arizona’s Painted Desert,” IMAX previously said in a statement. “This one-of-a-kind experience features songs arranged by West in the gospel tradition along with music from his new album JESUS IS KING — all presented in the immersive sound and stunning clarity of IMAX.”

West has been delivering his Sunday Service weekly since the beginning of the year, though it is typically only attended by his A-list circle of friends. (Brad Pitt attended last month, calling it a “really special” experience.)

But after massive crowds flocked to attend the event at Coachella on Easter, a source told PEOPLE says West has been seriously thinking about sharing his faith more regularly with people by perhaps starting an actual church.

“Kanye has always said that his vision has always been for people from different backgrounds — races, ethnicities, beliefs, politics — to come together to worship God and love other people,” said the source, who noted at the time that there were no official plans in the works.

And according to the source, Kardashian West is excited that her husband has turned his thoughts to spiritual leadership and intends on playing a role in whatever he does.

“Kim is 100 percent on board with this,” the source said. “She’s a Christian, too, and she understands the importance of being spiritual.”

“She wouldn’t be a traditional ‘pastor’s wife’ who organizes bake sales,” the source explained. “But she will support him if he ever starts a church. She’ll be there for it.”