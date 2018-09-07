Find Out When Kim Kardashian West's New Prank Show Premieres (Her Family Will Be on It!)

The Kardashian crew is notorious for their pranks — and now, they’re bringing the rest of Hollywood into the fold.

Kim Kardashian West is executive producing a new prank show, You Kiddin’ Me?!, and PEOPLE can exclusively announce that the series will premiere on Saturday, Sept. 22 at 3 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch. (Subsequent episodes will continue to drop weekly on Saturdays at the same time and all episodes, clips and more content will live within the show’s page on Watch.)

PEOPLE can also reveal that the first season will feature Kardashian West herself, as well as Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian. Additional stars include the families of Zoe Saldana, T.I., Lisa Rinna, Gabriel Iglesias and WWE superstars Daniel Bryan and the Bella twins.

Lisa Rinna with daughters Delilah and Amelia Hamlin Ben Kaller

LaLa Anthony Ben Kaller

Zoe Saldana and family Ben Kaller

Celebrities featured on You Kiddin’ Me?! must do everything they are told by their family members to pull off an elaborate prank on the public — even if it means embarrassing themselves in the process.

You Kiddin’ Me?! premieres Sept. 22 at 3 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.