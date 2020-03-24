Kim Kardashian Praises Tiger King — and Wonders if Carole Baskin Could Have Killed Her Husband

Image zoom Pierre Suu/Getty; Netflix

Kim Kardashian West wants answers.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star binge-watched the new Netflix documentary series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madnessover the weekend — and she’s just as hooked as the rest of us.

“Has anyone seen Tiger King on Netflix?!?! It is crazy!!!!” she tweeted.

The jaw-dropping seven-part show focuses on the long-standing, increasingly bitter rivalry between Joseph Maldonado-Passage (also known as “Joe Exotic”), the now-imprisoned founder of an exotic animal park in Oklahoma, and Carole Baskin, who runs an exotic big-cat sanctuary, Big Cat Rescue, in Citrus Park, Florida.

After Kardashian revealed that she was a fan of the show, she said she was flooded with comments from friends and fellow binge-watchers.

And much like the rest of the world, she had one question on her mind: Did Baskin kill her husband, who went missing after trying to file a restraining order against her? (Baskin has repeatedly denied doing so and has never been charged.)

“Wow the amount of texts I’ve gotten about Tiger King since I tweeted about it all have mentioned their belief that Carol killed her husband!” she wrote. “What are your thoughts? Do you think Carol killed him?”

A quick recap for those who haven’t streamed Tiger King yet: Starting in July 2016, Maldonado-Passage repeatedly tried to hire people — one of whom was an undercover FBI agent — to murder Baskin, who won a multimillion-dollar judgment against Maldonado-Passage’s G.W. Exotic Animal Memorial Park in Wynnewood, Oklahoma.

Maldonado-Passage eventually gave a man $3,000 to travel from Oklahoma to South Carolina and on to Florida to kill Baskin, “with a promise to pay thousands more after the deed,” according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Oklahoma. A jury convicted Maldonado-Passage of murder for hire, and in January he was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison.

The documentary recounted a rumor that Baskin might be responsible for the death of her second husband, self-made millionaire Don Lewis, who vanished without a trace in August 1997. He was declared legally dead in 2002 after being missing for five years.

Baskin has adamantly denied any involvement in Lewis’ disappearance — including an unfounded accusation by Maldonado-Passage that she fed his body to tigers. She also published a blog post on Sunday refuting the narrative of Tiger King, alleging that her husband had been exhibiting signs of “mental deterioration” before he went missing.

“Don was not easy to live with and like most couples we had our moments. But I never threatened him and I certainly had nothing to do with his disappearance,” she wrote. “When he disappeared, I did everything I could to assist the police. I encouraged them to check out the rumors from Costa Rica, and separately I hired a private investigator.”

Lewis’ disappearance remains unsolved.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is streaming now on Netflix.