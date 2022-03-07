The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum revealed she is a big fan of the Netflix dating series in a social media statement on Sunday evening

Kim Kardashian Says Love Is Blind Season 2 Is 'Everything': 'I'm Invested'

Kim Kardashian is singing praises for Love Is Blind's second season.

On Sunday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 41, revealed she is currently watching the Netflix series dating show — and she can't get enough!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Love is Blind 2 is everything!!!! I'm invested!" Kardashian wrote in a tweet. The SKIMS mogul later shared a screenshot of her Twitter post on her Instagram Story as well.

Love Is Blind follows single men and women who date one another in pods that hide their identities. The newly-formed couples later meet face-to-face once a marriage proposal is accepted, and they then get to know each other better before they decide whether or not to officially tie the knot.

The first season of the series premiered in February 2020, while the second season premiered on Feb. 11, 2022, and concluded three weeks later with a dramatic season finale and reunion.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kardashian's appreciation for Love Is Blind isn't the first time that the reality star has expressed her admiration for a popular Netflix series.

Last March, Kardashian documented herself watching the hit period drama Bridgerton during a girls night in.

"It's finally happening!!!" she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time, showing characters Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page) and Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) on her TV screen.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Based on the scene in question, it appeared as though Kardashian watched at least the first four episodes of the show — and that was more than enough to get her hooked.

"I'm not ok!!!!" she wrote alongside another photo of the two main characters dancing. "What is happening?!?! I'm not crying!"