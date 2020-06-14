Kim Kardashian and her family got a "small group" of relatives together to celebrate amid the coronavirus pandemic

Kim Kardashian Says It Was 'Nice but Scary' to Be Around People Again at Scott Disick's Party amid Pandemic

The Kardashian-Jenner family made sure to celebrate Scott Disick's birthday last month.

On Saturday, Kim Kardashian West shared a few highlights from the celebration, telling fans that her family got a "small group" of relatives together for the occasion.

"We celebrated Scott’s bday a few weeks ago with just family and it was really my first time being around a group of people (small group)," the mother of four wrote.

"It was kind of nice but kind of scary too," she added, before asking fans, "How is everyone feeling about being out and about?"

In the slideshow of photos, the KKW beauty mogul, 39, featured a selfie with Disick, 37, as well as photos with her two sisters, Khloé [Kardashian] and Kourtney [Kardashian], as well as their momager Kris Jenner.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a source told PEOPLE in April that the famous family was spending some time apart from each other.

“Everyone is still staying at home,” the source said at the time. “The sisters and Kris took a few weeks total break from each other. Now, they practice social distancing, but Kim has had Kris over at the house a few times.”

Meanwhile, Disick has been keeping a relatively low profile in recent months after news of his quick stint in rehab in late April, followed by his split from girlfriend Sofia Richie.

In late April, Disick sought treatment at a Colorado treatment facility. However, he checked himself out and flew back to Los Angeles nearly a week after arriving, when a photo of himself from inside the rehab center was leaked online on May 4.

Disick has not publicly commented on the rehab news, but his attorney Marty Singer has denied reports that his client entered treatment because of cocaine or alcohol abuse, maintaining it was to "work on his past traumas."

While the reality star continues to work on himself, he and Richie, 21, decided it was best to "take a break" from their relationship so that "Scott can just focus on the most important things in his life — his health and his kids," a source told PEOPLE in late May.

"Scott is working on his issues. Sofia is hanging out with friends," the source said. "It was Sofia's choice to take a break."

Richie and Disick began dating in the fall of 2017, two years after his split from Kourtney, who he shares three kids with — sons Reign, 5, and Mason, 10, and 7-year-old daughter Penelope.