Kim Kardashian Posts Cute Family Christmas Photos Featuring Kardashian Kids, Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner

Kim Kardashian is getting into the spirit of Christmas!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, showed off her family's holiday photos on Instagram on Christmas Eve on Friday, and in true Kardashian fashion, everyone was in head-to-toe matching SKIMS loungewear.

Included in this year's photos are Kim and her kids North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, along with sister Khloé Kardashian and her daughter True (whose dad is Tristan Thompson), Kris Jenner, and Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream, 5 (whose mom is Blac Chyna).

Absent from the collection of holiday family photos are Rob, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and her daughter, Stormi, 3, as well as Kourtney Kardashian and her three kids, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6.

Khloé, 37, also posted a slew of photos from their shoot on her Instagram page, including an adorable mother-daughter portrait of her and True.

The latest addition to the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas photo canon may have some family members missing in action, but photoshoot still looks like it was a blast, as evidenced by the Kardashian cousins laughing, smiling, and generally enjoying one another's company.

Of course, there are some more serious photos in the bunch, including one of Kim planting a sweet smooch on her eldest son, Saint, as well as a gorgeous portrait of Kim with Chicago and Dream.

While Kim just revealed the family's holiday card, Kris, 66, got the Christmas party started earlier in the day on Friday, posting a clip of herself singing her own version of the Christmas classic, "Jingle Bells," which Kourtney's fiancé, Travis Barker, played drums on.