Kim Kardashian Pops Khloé’s Pimple in KUWTK Bonus Clip: ‘I Should Have Been an Esthetician’

Kim Kardashian West: the Dr. Pimple Popper of E!?

In a bonus scene of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the KKW Beauty mogul helped out sister Khloe Kardashian with a rogue pimple, lamenting the fact that popping pimples can’t be a “real hobby.”

“Dr. Pimple Popper to the rescue!” Kim tells her sister in the short clip, referencing dermatologist Sandra Lee of the TLC reality series.

“Just my neck, you’re not going any further,” Khloé warns Kim.

As Khloe, 35, lounges on a couch, Kim leans over her face with a few tools. “This is amazing,” she says as she works at her sister’s skin, explaining what she’s doing. “You stab a little area that has the pimple.”

“Oh, this one is worth it,” she adds.

“It hurts,” Khloé says, as she holds up a phone for light.

“Well, it hurts for a reason,” Kim says back. “I should have been an esthetician.”

“Okay, I’m done. Want to see what I got out of that one?” Kim then asks, as Khloé makes a noise of disgust. “I can’t take this up as a real hobby.”

Khloe and Kim Kardashian

The 39-year-old’s dedication to skin care might stem from her long battle with psoriasis, a genetic condition that causes red, scaly patches, to appear on the skin, often on legs, elbows and the lower back. The mother of four was first diagnosed with the condition in 2011.

Kim Kardashian West

Kim is often candid about her psoriasis and frequently posts unfiltered photos of her flare-ups, often poking fun at herself in the process.

Last February, the star shared a photo on her Instagram Stories of her face covered in herbal ointment to help with her psoriasis. “Psoriasis is the shits! 😂,” she wrote atop the photo.

In 2017, Kim told PEOPLE she was “using this light [therapy] and my psoriasis is like 60 percent gone.”