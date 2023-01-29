Entertainment TV Kim Kardashian Plays Kris Jenner's 'Favorite Song' by Janet Jackson for 'Date Night with My Mom' Kim Kardashian revealed that mom Kris Jenner's favorite song is by Janet Jackson during their mother-daughter date night over the weekend By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 29, 2023 01:45 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Kim Kardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner enjoyed a Saturday night out on the town with some help from Janet Jackson. The SKIMS mogul, 42, teased a glimpse on her Instagram Story of "date night with my mom" as she and Jenner, 67, rode in the backseat of a car and listened to the Grammy Award winner's 2001 title track from her seventh studio album All for You. "This is my mom's favorite song, in case anyone does not know this," Kardashian said as the momager gave a big smile next to her. Kim Kardashian Shares Rare Makeup-Free Video of Morning Skincare Routine: 'I'm Feeling Myself' For their night out, Kardashian donned a strapless shimmering brown ensemble that displayed her décolletage and a pair of jeweled cross necklaces, styling her hair into a high ponytail. Jenner, meanwhile, sported a chic black-on-black tuxedo with statement earrings for the occasion. Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Their outing comes after Jenner looked back on 2022 in a New Year's Eve post, raving that she's "so thankful for all of the amazing memories made this past year, and for being able to share these moments with you all!!" Kris Jenner Shares Her Favorite 2022 Memories — Including 'Becoming a Grandmother Again (Twice!!!)' She highlighted the launch of their new flagship Hulu reality series The Kardashians, daughter Kourtney Kardashian's Italian wedding to Travis Barker and welcoming two more grandchildren. "Thank you all for sharing in our many moments, our highs and our lows, and for being there supporting us through it all," Jenner wrote in the caption. "I wish everyone a happy year ahead filled with peace, joy, success and most of all, LOVE!! Happy New Year, everyone!!" RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Shades Kylie Jenner for Not Tagging SKIMS on Instagram — and Kylie Claps Back Kardashian previously gave the year a proper send-off with a photo she posted on her own account, which featured a window reflection of her bikini-clad rear as she worked on her tan. "Looking back at '22," she captioned the post.