Kim Kardashian Plays Kris Jenner's 'Favorite Song' by Janet Jackson for 'Date Night with My Mom'

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner enjoyed a Saturday night out on the town with some help from Janet Jackson.

The SKIMS mogul, 42, teased a glimpse on her Instagram Story of "date night with my mom" as she and Jenner, 67, rode in the backseat of a car and listened to the Grammy Award winner's 2001 title track from her seventh studio album All for You.

"This is my mom's favorite song, in case anyone does not know this," Kardashian said as the momager gave a big smile next to her.

For their night out, Kardashian donned a strapless shimmering brown ensemble that displayed her décolletage and a pair of jeweled cross necklaces, styling her hair into a high ponytail. Jenner, meanwhile, sported a chic black-on-black tuxedo with statement earrings for the occasion.

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty

Their outing comes after Jenner looked back on 2022 in a New Year's Eve post, raving that she's "so thankful for all of the amazing memories made this past year, and for being able to share these moments with you all!!"

She highlighted the launch of their new flagship Hulu reality series The Kardashians, daughter Kourtney Kardashian's Italian wedding to Travis Barker and welcoming two more grandchildren.

"Thank you all for sharing in our many moments, our highs and our lows, and for being there supporting us through it all," Jenner wrote in the caption. "I wish everyone a happy year ahead filled with peace, joy, success and most of all, LOVE!! Happy New Year, everyone!!"

Kardashian previously gave the year a proper send-off with a photo she posted on her own account, which featured a window reflection of her bikini-clad rear as she worked on her tan. "Looking back at '22," she captioned the post.