Kim Kardashian Shares Photograph with Husband Kanye West During Family Outing with Daughter North

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are continuing to spend time together while working on their marriage.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, posted a handful of photographs over the weekend, one of which featured her and her husband together during a recent family outing.

In the nature-filled image, the rapper, 43, poses beside his wife as well as her sister Kourtney Kardashian and family friend Harry Hudson. Another snapshot also shows the mother of four standing on a paddle board beside their daughter North, 7.

Choosing to simply caption the slideshow with a surfing emoji, brother Rob Kardashian responded in the comments section with a string of blue hearts.

The new photo came just days after West posted a video of the pair kissing during what appeared to be a Sunday Service concert.

"WE'RE STEPPING OUT ON FAITH," he wrote alongside the never-before-seen clip.

Earlier this month, the husband and wife flew to the Dominican Republic with their children, daughters North and Chicago, 2, as well as sons Saint, 4, and 14-month-old Psalm. A source told PEOPLE at the time that "the focus" was on their marriage during the trip.

"Kanye has made it clear that he will continue to run for president. Kim is not happy about it, but this isn't her focus," the source said. "She just wants to do what's best for the kids. And she thinks finding a way to save her marriage is what's best for them."

Since returning to the United States, the pair have been “getting along” and “both seem much happier,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

Last week, Kardashian flew back to Los Angeles, while West remained in Wyoming, where he recently reinstated his Sunday Service. (Kardashian assured fans on Twitter that his team "took every precaution to ensure the choir's health and safety which is always top priority.”)