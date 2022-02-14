Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson Share Kiss Before Valentine's Day: 'Pete Is Great for Kim,' Source Says
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson had a PDA moment the night before Valentine's Day.
While out to dinner with friends — including La La Anthony — at Cipriani in New York City, Kardashian and Davidson were spotted sharing a kiss on the lips.
The couple's kiss on Sunday night marks the first time Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 28, were spotted being affectionate in public since rumors of their relationship began in October.
They first shared a kiss during her Saturday Night Live appearance in October when they starred in a Disney-inspired sketch during her hosting debut. Davidson portrayed Aladdin and Kardashian was Princess Jasmine.
A source tells PEOPLE that Kardashian flew to N.Y.C. to spend time with Davidson while he films the horror movie The Home.
"Kim flew to N.Y.C. on Friday to spend the weekend with Pete," the source says. "He continues to film there. He has been busy and not able to travel to L.A. They were apart for a few days earlier this week and [were] excited to reunite."
The source also adds that the couple has had a drama-free relationship, contrary to Kardashian's public ongoing divorce from Kanye West. "Pete is great for Kim. During the past few months when they have been dating, Kim has been very happy," the source shares. "All the drama with Kanye is still difficult for her, but Pete cheers her up. They haven't had any drama so far. It's very refreshing for Kim."
Kardashian filed for divorce from West, 44, last February after nearly seven years of marriage. Together, Kardashian — who recently requested to be declared legally single — and West share children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2.
Recently, Davidson referred to Kardashian as his girlfriend for the first time in a conversation with PEOPLE (The TV Show!) host Kay Adams. "Most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set," Davidson said. "Or, if I'm off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don't do much."
The SNL star also shared that he was brainstorming Valentine's Day ideas. "I don't think I've ever had a Valentine's Day thing, really," he said. "So this would be the first year that I'm thinking about Valentine's Day plans, I guess."
Meanwhile, West's relationship with actress Julia Fox has ended. The pair, who met in Miami on New Year's Eve, broke up according to Fox's rep, who confirmed to E! News in a statement: "Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together." Reps for Fox did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.