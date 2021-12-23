A Timeline of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Blossoming Romance

After filing for divorce from Kanye West in February, Kim Kardashian was back on the market — but not for long.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alumna hosted Saturday Night Live in October for the first time, and acted in a skit alongside SNL cast member Pete Davidson. The two played Aladdin and Jasmine in a cheeky sketch that ended with a kiss.

Kardashian, 41, was praised for her successful stint as guest host, and just as her buzzy weekend had started to die down, the mom of four was back in the news once a photo of her and Davidson, 28, holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, surfaced later in the month.

At the time, an insider told PEOPLE that the pair were "just friends hanging out," but their budding relationship has progressed since then. From hanging out with family and friends to dinner dates on his native Staten Island, here's everything to know about Kardashian and Davidson's relationship.

Holding Hands at Knott's Scary Farm in October

The pair kicked off Halloween 2021 weekend with Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian, Kourtney's now-fiancé Travis Barker and friends at Knott's Scary Farm. In exclusive photos obtained by PEOPLE on Oct. 30, Kardashian and Davidson were holding hands while on the ride with friends. The photos sparked rumors of a romance between the two, but an insider told PEOPLE that they were "just friends," though in November another source added that they "have chemistry."

"Pete can be super charming and Kim loves the attention," a source told PEOPLE on Nov. 2, adding that they're having "fun" together.

Davidson is the first person to be romantically linked to Kardashian since she filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West in February after almost seven years of marriage. The two share four children: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3½, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2½.

Dinner for Two in Staten Island in November

The two continued to spend time together after Knott's Scary Farm. Kardashian traveled to Davidson's native Staten Island, New York, on Nov. 3 to have dinner at Campania, an Italian restaurant. Page Six reported that Davidson arranged a private dinner for the pair on the rooftop.

Kim Throws Pete a Birthday Party in Palm Springs in November

Davidson rang in his 28th birthday with Kardashian, Kris Jenner and rapper Flavor Flav at Jenner's Palm Springs home on Nov. 16. Flavor Flav shared photos from his "adopted son" Davidson's celebration, which featured the group in matching in SKIMS pajamas.

"Even when they are on different coasts, Kim and Pete stay in touch," an insider told PEOPLE at the time. "They are getting to know each other better and getting along great."

"Kim loves his spark. He is very funny, entertaining and makes Kim happy. They are still dating and enjoying it. He showers Kim with compliments and she loves it."

Holding Hands in Palm Springs in November

Following Davidson's birthday celebration, the pair were spotted out the following weekend in Palm Springs, holding hands and smiling. Davidson still had on his SKIMS pajama pants while Kardashian wore gray sweats and a pair of Yeezy Boost 700s from her estranged husband's coveted footwear brand.

'Giggling' and a Love Bite Sighting at Dinner in Los Angeles in November

The couple enjoyed another romantic meal together, this time on Kardashian's turf in L.A. The two ate dinner at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California. Per photos from the outing, they arrived at the upscale eatery in Davidson's Lamborghini SUV and were accompanied by a bodyguard.

A source told PEOPLE on Nov. 24 that they arrived at the restaurant holding hands and "were both in a great mood."

"They sat very close to each other and Kim kept giggling," the insider said. "He was very pleasant and ordered a lot of food for them. They shared several pasta dishes. He had his arm around Kim and they were very flirty. You could tell that Kim had the best time. They very much acted like a couple."

Breakfast Date at the Beverly Hills Hotel in November

Dutch music journalist Paul Barewijk stumbled upon the couple having a breakfast date at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Nov. 27, and was lucky enough to snag a few photos. Barewijk told PEOPLE via Instagram that he ran into the pair during his vacation in L.A. from Amsterdam.

"They looked happy, sat close to each other and walked away together," Barewijk said of the duo. "It looked like a date to me," he added, saying that the couple stuck around for a few minutes before leaving.

Scott Disick Joins Kim and Pete on Their Staten Island Date in December

After the movie, the trio appeared to dine together at Angelina's Ristorante, which was teased in a TikTok video shared by user @rosieromao. In the clip, a group of women can be seen getting excited about Kardashian, Davidson and Disick's arrival at Staten Island restaurant before the stars walk into the hot spot.

The Italian restaurant's Instagram account shared photos from the night with the caption, "Thank you Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, Scott Disick & others for having dinner at Angelina's last night. Truly great to serve, come back anytime. @kimkardashian @letthelordbewithyou"

Spending Christmas 2021 Apart

After spending some quality time in Davidson's city of New York, Kardashian will be celebrating Christmas with her kids, without the SNL star.

"She had a good trip to New York," an insider told PEOPLE on Dec. 22. "Pete took Kim to some of his favorite places. She had fun. Kim is celebrating Christmas with the kids and won't see Pete."