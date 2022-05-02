See All of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Photos Together

After sharing an on-screen smooch while making her Saturday Night Live debut in October 2021, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson started spending time together.

Kardashian even threw the 28-year-old a birthday party featuring rapper Flavor Flav at her mother Kris Jenner's home on Nov. 16, 2021.

Flavor Flav shared photos from his "adopted son" Davidson's celebration, for which the group wore matching SKIMS pajamas.