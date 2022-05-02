See All of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Photos Together
Birthday Bash
After sharing an on-screen smooch while making her Saturday Night Live debut in October 2021, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson started spending time together.
Kardashian even threw the 28-year-old a birthday party featuring rapper Flavor Flav at her mother Kris Jenner's home on Nov. 16, 2021.
Flavor Flav shared photos from his "adopted son" Davidson's celebration, for which the group wore matching SKIMS pajamas.
Making It Instagram Official
Though the pair was spotted out for dinner in Staten Island, vacationing in the Bahamas and more, it wouldn't be until March 2022 that Kardashian would make things Instagram official.
Absolutely Floored
In one photo, the pair lounged on the ground as Davidson looked up at Kardashian, both of them puckering up for a smooch.
Kardashian joked to Ellen DeGeneres on March 16, "I guess it's not official until you post."
"I have the cutest pictures of us and I want to be like, 'Oh my God, we're so cute.' But then I'm like, 'Don't be so desperate. Don't be posting so much, just give a glimpse,' " she shared. "I don't know what the right thing to do is, like I haven't dated in since before Instagram existed. Yeah, I don't know what the rules are."
Date Night
On April 5, when asked how serious her relationship with the comedian is, Kardashian told Robin Roberts, "I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them. Obviously, I want to take my time, but I'm very happy and very content. And, it's such a good feeling just to be at peace."
(At right, the pair during the 23rd Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor event in Washington, D.C., on April 24.)
Supportive Boyfriend
Davidson was on hand to support Kardashian at the premiere of The Kardashians in L.A. on April 7.
A Hand to Hold
Kardashian shared photos from the big event to her Instagram. In the photos, Davidson stuck by the SKIMS mogul's side as she headed toward the red carpet.
Warm Embrace
"Late nite snack," Kardashian captioned pictures with Davidson following the premiere.
Snuggled Up
"He really is probably the most genuine person," Kardashian said on Live with Kelly and Ryan about Davidson.
"I really didn't know much about him besides before. I saw him a few times at events and stuff like that and had conversations with him and he always seemed super nice but I didn't know much about him."
"Getting to know him, he really truly is the nicest human being," she gushed.
Red Carpet Debut
The couple made their red carpet debut at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 30 in Washington, D.C.
Dinner Date
Kardashian shared a series of photos from the event, simply captioning her Instagram post, "White House din din." Kardashian included photos of the pair holding hands on their way to the event.