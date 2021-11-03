Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Dine Privately on Staten Island

A source told PEOPLE this week that the star is "having fun and enjoying life" after splitting from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson are continuing to spend time together.

Kardashian, who is in New York City this week, paid a visit to the Saturday Night Live star's native Staten Island on Tuesday night, PEOPLE confirms. The two dined privately.

TMZ was first to report the news. According to the outlet, they went to Campania, an Italian restaurant. Page Six additionally reported that Davidson, 27, arranged a dinner for the pair on the rooftop.

Davidson and Kardashian, 41, recently made headlines following her October guest-hosting stint on SNL. During the episode, they kissed for a sketch where they played Disney couple Jasmine and Aladdin.

Last weekend, they reunited at an amusement park in California. In photos obtained by PEOPLE, the two — who were joined by Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker — were seen holding hands while riding a roller coaster. (Davidson and Barker know each other through their mutual friend Machine Gun Kelly.)

"They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time," a source told PEOPLE of Kardashian and Davidson on Saturday. "It's just friends hanging out."

This week, however, a separate source told PEOPLE the two stars do "have chemistry."

"Pete can be super charming and Kim loves the attention," said the source, adding that Kardashian is "having fun and enjoying life" in the wake of her split from Kanye West.

"Her focus is still on her kids and work, but you can tell that she is ready to date," the source said. "She is very happy and in a good place. She has moved on from Kanye and feels it's for the best."

"It's very important to her that the kids spend as much time as possible with Kanye," a source previously told PEOPLE. "Kim is trying to be supportive. She is focused on co-parenting. Nothing has changed. They are still moving forward with the divorce."

