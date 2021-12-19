Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Enjoy Spider-Man: No Way Home Date Night in Staten Island

Scott Disick joined the pair, who were first romantically linked in October, for their New York outing as Pete Davidson had the night off from Saturday Night Live due to the COVID-19 Omicron variant

Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson just enjoyed one Marvel-ous date night!

Scott Disick also joined the duo on the outing, which came about following Davidson's impromptu night off from Saturday Night Live, which downsized its cast and crew — and cancelled its live audience and musical guest — amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, specifically the new Omicron variant.

For the night out, Kardashian West kept it cool and casual in dark tones, while Davidson sported a light green, patterned jacket and a backpack. Disick, 38, meanwhile, was seen wearing a white puffer jacket and a white hooded sweatshirt underneath.

The trio also appeared to dine together that same evening, as seen in a TikTok video shared by user @rosieromao.

In the clip, a group of women can be seen getting excited about Kardashian West, Davidson, and Disick's arrival at Staten Island restaurant Angelina's before the celebrities are seen walking into the hot spot.

Kardashian West was first romantically linked to Davidson in October, when the pair was spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California.

That outing came shortly after they shared an onscreen kiss for a sketch during the SKIMS mogul's SNL hosting debut on Oct. 9.

A source told PEOPLE last month that Davidson has been "flying back and forth" from New York to Los Angeles to see Kardashian West. "He's so into her and is always 'my girl' this and 'my girl' that," the source said at the time.

"He's exactly what Kim needed after her divorce [from Kanye West] — someone to make her laugh and just have a fun time with," the source added. "The end of her marriage was a very dark time for her and Pete has been the best antidote."

