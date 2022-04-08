Their date night was right after The Kardashians premiere in Los Angeles where the SKIMS founder was joined by boyfriend Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Enjoy Night Out with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Nothing like a pizza night to celebrate!

Kim Kardashian, 41, and her boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28, went out with friends and family on Thursday after the red carpet premiere of her new Hulu show The Kardashians in Los Angeles.

Joining the happy couple were Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker as well as longtime friends Jonathan Cheban and Tracy and Roy Romulus.

The group enjoyed dinner at Jon & Vinny's, a popular Italian restaurant in L.A. "Late nite snack," Kim wrote on her Instagram Stories, tagging the restaurant and those around the table.

As for the food in the video, it's enough to make any fan's mouth water. From pizza, salads and cheesy bread, to confetti cookies and ice cream, the table featured a real celebratory banquet.

Pete/Kim and Kourtney/Travis

The dinner was right after The Kardashians premiere, where the SKIMS founder brought her boyfriend Davidson and the couple was seen holding hands. Kardashian wore a sleek, body-hugging Mugler silver dress while Davidson kept things casual with a black blazer over a white T-shirt.

The mom of four and the Saturday Night Live comedian first made headlines in October when she hosted an episode of SNL and they shared an onscreen kiss in a Disney-themed sketch, in which they played Jasmine and Aladdin.

Kardashian recently opened up about their relationship during her sit-down interview with Robin Roberts, which aired on Wednesday night. In the interview, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum said she feels "at peace" amid her romance.

"How serious is it?" Roberts asked.

"I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them," Kardashian told Roberts. "Obviously, I want to take my time, but I'm very happy and very content. And, it's such a good feeling just to be at peace."