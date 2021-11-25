"He was very pleasant and ordered a lot of food for them. They shared several pasta dishes,” a source tells PEOPLE of Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s meal together

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Hold Hands After L.A. Dinner: 'They Were Very Flirty,' Source Says

Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson have enjoyed another romantic evening together.

On Sunday, the pair were spotted grabbing a bite at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif. Per photos from the outing, they arrived at the upscale eatery in the Saturday Night Live comedian's Lamborghini SUV and were accompanied by a bodyguard.

Kardashian West, 41, sported an all-black ensemble in a maxi leather skirt paired with opera gloves, a turtleneck, and baseball cap. Davidson, meanwhile, opted for a more casual look in jeans, a T-shirt, and sneakers.

The King of Staten Island actor, 28, appeared to have a love bite on his neck. The duo affectionately left the restaurant hand-in-hand, when Davidson's blemish was photographed.

A source tells PEOPLE that they also arrived at the restaurant holding hands and "were both in a great mood."

"They sat very close to each other and Kim kept giggling," the insider says. "He was very pleasant and ordered a lot of food for them. They shared several pasta dishes. He had his arm around Kim and they were very flirty. You could tell that Kim had the best time. They very much acted like a couple."

The mom of four was first romantically linked to Davidson last month, when they were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California. The outing came shortly after they shared an onscreen kiss for a sketch when she hosted Saturday Night Live on Oct. 9.

Last week, the pair celebrated Davidson's 28th birthday at Kris Jenner's Palm Springs home, where they were joined by Flavor Flav. Davidson, Kardashian West, and Jenner, 66, all matched for the occasion in sets from the new SKIMS loungewear collection.

"Even when they are on different coasts, Kim and Pete stay in touch. They are getting to know each other better and getting along great," a source told PEOPLE.

"Kim loves his spark," the source added. "He is very funny, entertaining and makes Kim happy. They are still dating and enjoying it. He showers Kim with compliments and she loves it."

The insider also said that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum's budding romance with Davidson seemed to be getting "more serious."

"He is very sweet to Kim. She is smitten," the source said.