Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson Hold Hands at Knott's Scary Farm: They're 'Just Friends,' Source Says

"They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time," a source tells PEOPLE of Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson's outing on Friday night

Kim Kardashian West kicked off Halloween weekend with Pete Davidson.

The SKIMS mogul, 41, was spotted with Davidson on a rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, on Friday. In exclusive photos obtained by PEOPLE, the pair can be seen holding hands while on a rollercoaster with friends.

They were joined for the outing by Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker. Davidson, 27, and Barker, 45, know each other through their mutual friend Machine Gun Kelly.

"They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time," an insider tells PEOPLE. "It's just friends hanging out."

Reps for Kardashian West and Davidson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum began dating Kanye, 44, in 2012 and they wed in Florence, Italy, in 2014. Following a challenging period in their relationship last year, the mother of four filed for divorce from the rapper in February after six years of marriage.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian

Recently, West was seen in New York City where he supported his estranged wife during her SNL debut. She previously attended some listening events for his 10th studio album Donda in August.