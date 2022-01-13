Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Spotted Holding Hands After Date Night in L.A.

The couple was spotted holding hands after grabbing a pizza at Jon & Vinny's in Los Angeles on Tuesday. They also picked up ice cream from a nearby drugstore to complete the casual night out. Kardashian wore tight leather pants and a sweatshirt for the occasion, while Davidson was dressed in a T-shirt and hoodie.

Since then, they have enjoyed a private dinner in Davidson's native Staten Island, celebrated his 28th birthday together and vacationed in the Bahamas, among many other public outings. However, neither has publicly spoken out about the relationship.

Last week, a source told PEOPLE the romance is "fun and refreshing," adding that Kardashian "thinks Pete has many great qualities. He makes her laugh. He treats her really well. He is very understanding that Kim's first priority is her kids."

"Kim's impressed that Pete is really making an effort to see her," the source said, also sharing that the Bahamas trip was his idea and "Kim had the best time."

"They're still really into each other," the source continued. "Pete is totally understanding that Kim's priority remains her kids. They see each other and make plans when they can in between both their busy schedules."

Another insider previously told PEOPLE that Davidson entering Kardashian's life has been a refreshing welcome after her difficult split from West.

"He's exactly what Kim needed after her divorce — someone to make her laugh and just have a fun time with," said the insider. "The end of her marriage was a very dark time for her and Pete has been the best antidote."