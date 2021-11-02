Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are Having 'Fun' Source Says: She's 'Enjoying Life' 

The reality star and the SNL comedian were seen holding hands on a roller coaster ride Friday

Kim Kardashian West is enjoying spending time with friend Pete Davidson, a source tells PEOPLE.

The pictures sparked rumors of a romance between the two, and though a previous source said they are "just friends," another notes that the two stars do "have chemistry."

"Pete can be super charming and Kim loves the attention," the insider tells PEOPLE, adding that they're having "fun" together.

The source says that Kardashian West has moved on since filing for divorce from Kanye West.

"She is having fun and enjoying life," the source says. "Her focus is still on her kids and work, but you can tell that she is ready to date. She is very happy and in a good place. She has moved on from Kanye and feels it's for the best."

Prior to their amusement park outing, Kardashian West shared an onscreen kiss with Davidson in a sketch when she hosted SNL for the first time earlier this month.

Kardashian West began dating West in 2012 and they wed in Florence, Italy, in 2014. Following a challenging period in their relationship last year, the mother of four filed for divorce from the rapper in February after nearly seven years of marriage.

They have also both been supporting each other's professional achievements. West was seen in New York City for Kardashian West's SNL debut, while the SKIMS mogul previously attended some listening events for West's 10th studio album Donda in August.