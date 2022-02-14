Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Enjoy Early Valentine's Day Dinner in NYC

The outing between the pair came about after Pete Davison referred to Kim Kardashian as his girlfriend for the first time publicly while chatting with PEOPLE earlier this month

After being dropped off in a large SUV, per E! News, the couple held hands and made their way towards a private dining tent, which was set up outside the establishment.

For the night out, Kardashian opted for a sparkling gray monochrome look that included the same fuzzy coat she wore while having dinner ahead of her SNL debut in October. Kardashian paired the outerwear piece with a wrap dress and metallic over-the-knee boots.

Davidson, meanwhile, opted for a more casual look, wearing a brown jacket over a blue and black plaid shirt with a white T-shirt underneath. He also sported baggy jeans and a pair of black and white sneakers.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Credit: Getty (2)

Kardashian's romantic outing comes after Davidson appeared on PEOPLE (The TV Show!) earlier this month and opened up about his plans to celebrate Valentine's Day with the SKIMS founder. During the recent conversation, Davidson admitted that this will be the first time he's had a significant other to spend the holiday with, and referred to Kardashian as his girlfriend for the first time publicly.

"I don't think I've ever had a Valentine's Day thing, really," Davidson told host Kay Adams. "So this would be the first year that I'm thinking about Valentine's Day plans, I guess."

While discussing his experience in the spotlight, Davidson shared: "Well, I don't really have Instagram — I don't have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set."

"Or, if I'm off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don't do much," he continued, referring to Kardashian with the title.

Kardashian and Davidson first made headlines in October when she hosted SNL and they shared an onscreen kiss in a sketch. The duo starred as Disney couple Jasmine and Aladdin.

Later that month, the two sparked romance rumors when they were photographed holding hands on a roller coaster ride at an amusement park in Southern California. They were with Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker, whom Davidson knows through their mutual friend Machine Gun Kelly.

Since then, the pair have been spotted together on numerous occasions, including when they spent time in Palm Springs, California, to celebrate Davidson's birthday in November, and when the duo had a romantic dinner and a movie date in Staten Island, New York — Davidson's home turf — in December.