Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Enjoy Dinner and Escape Room Outing with Khloé Kardashian

The fun night out comes after Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson attended Jeff Bezos' dinner party on Tuesday

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are hitting the town!

On Wednesday night, the couple was joined by Khloé Kardashian and close friends, Olivia Pierson, Natalie Halcro and Tracy Romulus, as they enjoyed a night out in Los Angeles.

The group was seen dining together at Quarters Korean BBQ before heading to 60 Out Escape Room, where they appeared to have the entire place to themselves.

For the outing, Kim, 41, opted for an all-black ensemble, wearing leggings, a hoodie and a pair of thigh-high, satin boots. Davidson, 28, matched the SKIMS mogul and dressed in a black hoodie but paired it with jeans, a hat and sneakers.

Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian | Credit: Backgrid

The couple was pictured holding hands as they made their way down the sidewalk.

Khloé also stuck with the all-black outfit theme and was pictured wearing Balenciaga leggings, a bomber jacket, Nike sneakers and a beanie.

Khloe Kardashian Khloé Kardashian | Credit: Backgrid

The escape room outing comes amid a busy week for Kim.

PEOPLE confirmed earlier this week that the meeting was tied to Hillary and Chelsea's upcoming Apple TV+ series. According to Deadline, the show is titled Gutsy Women and inspired by their bestselling novel The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience. The docuseries will feature a diverse cast of trailblazing women.

The SKIMS mogul and the Saturday Night Live star rode together in Kim's car and stayed at the billionaire's estate for hours before being spotted arriving at Davidson's Beverly Hills hotel. Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble were also seen arriving at Bezos' home for the party, which the Amazon co-founder, 58, hosted with partner Lauren Sanchez.

Earlier this month, Kim and Davidson were spotted holding hands after grabbing a pizza at Jon & Vinny's in Los Angeles. They also picked up ice cream from a nearby drugstore to complete the casual night out.

Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian | Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty

The pair first sparked romance rumors last October, when they were seen holding hands while riding a roller coaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California.

A source told PEOPLE last December that Kim and Davidson are "both really cuddly and affectionate with each other," adding, "Kim is so into him."

"They seem more comfortable than couples who have been together a long time," the source said at the time. "Kim is obviously very happy with him."

An insider also told PEOPLE that Davidson entering Kim's life has been a refreshing welcome after her split from Kanye West, with whom she shares four kids: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.