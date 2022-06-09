In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Pete Davidson had a sweet surprise set up for Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Recalls How Pete Davidson Said It'd Be '4 Months' Before She Was 'Obsessed' with Him

Pete Davidson just knew.

The Saturday Night Live alum, 28, told Kim Kardashian early on in their romance that it would just take a few months before she was "obsessed" with him.

In a confessional interview during Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the reality star, 41, shared when she knew Davidson might be right.

"Pete and I have been dating for a few months," she explained. "We're doing really, really good. Pete said 'I'm gonna grow on you. Just wait.' He knew. He said 'I give it four months in and you're gonna be obsessed.' I was like, okay, we'll see…"

Kardashian addressed another question another burning question – was she in love with Davidson?

"I don't know if that's any of your business," she told the production team with a smile.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty

During the episode, as Kardashian flew on her private plane to her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover shoot in the Dominican Republic, a flight attendant presented her with a little surprise from The King of Staten Island star: a container of Dibs ice cream bites.

"You have no idea," the SKIMS mogul told her friend Olivia of the "favorite" treat. "We went to the movies in Staten Island and all I wanted was Dibs. I'm obsessed with Dibs. But you can only get them at, like, gas stations these days."

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Credit: Gotham/Getty Images

As Olivia said she couldn't "get over" how the sweet the gesture was, Kardashian joked "But is it sweet? Or is it being a d--- because I have a swimsuit shoot, and I shouldn't have eaten that."

"Thanks, a--hole," she joked.

Kardashian and Davidson were first romantically linked shortly after she hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2021. The two were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster that month, though a source told PEOPLE they were just friends at the time.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson | Credit: Gotham/Getty

Spotted in the following months on a few quiet dates, Kardashian took the relationship Instagram official in March and kept the romance in the spotlight ever since. The couple made their red carpet debut at the White House Correspondent's Dinner in April, and hit the Met Gala together a few days later.

On last week's episode of The Kardashians, the KKW Beauty founder revealed that she was the one who made the first move.

"So, this is how it went down with Pete. I did SNL, and then when we kissed in scene, it was just a vibe," she explained in a confessional on the June 2 episode of The Kardashians. "And I was like, 'Oh, s---. Maybe I just need to try something different!'"

"But Pete does not come to my after-party — everyone was at my after-party — [he] does not give me the time of day, so a few days later, I called the producer at SNL and was like, 'Hey, do you have Pete's number? And they were like, 'Yeah,'" she continued. "I text him. I wasn't even thinking like, 'Oh my God, I'm gonna be in a relationship with him.' I was just thinking, 'Heard about this BDE [big d--- energy], need to get out there, I need to jumpstart my...'"

Kim then admitted to the cameras, "I was just basically DTF [down to f---]."