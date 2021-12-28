"Kim is very happy with him," a source tells PEOPLE about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are 'Really Cuddly and Affectionate with Each Other': Source

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's relationship is showing no signs of slowing down in the new year.

"Kim is so into him," a source tells PEOPLE about the entrepreneur, who split from Kanye West in January. "[Kim and Pete] are both really cuddly and affectionate with each other."

First spotted together at Knott's Scary Farm in October, Kardashian and SNL star Davidson, who connected when she hosted the show on Oct. 9, have been going strong ever since.

"They seem more comfortable than couples who have been together a long time," says the source. "Kim is obviously very happy with him."

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Credit: Getty (2)

And though they live across the country from each other (she's in L.A., he's in New York), Kardashian, 41 and Davidson, 28, have made plenty of efforts to see each other, including a recent rendezvous in Staten Island, where the couple had a romantic dinner and a movie date on Dec. 18.

And an insider tells PEOPLE that Davidson entering Kardashian's life has been a refreshing welcome after her difficult split from West, with whom she shares four kids: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2.