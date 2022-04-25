Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Attend 2022 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor Ceremony

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian witnessed his friend Jon Stewart be honored Sunday night at the 23rd Mark Twain Prize for American Humor ceremony

Sunday was date night for Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian.

The couple made an appearance at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., where Davidson's friend Jon Stewart was awarded the 23rd Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Davidson, 28, and Kardashian, 41, were photographed watching intently during the ceremony, with the Saturday Night Live star looking dapper in a black shirt and blazer.

The Kardashians personality, meanwhile, coordinated with her beau in a black sequined ensemble, and wore her hair in a sleek updo.

Speaking about his close friend Stewart, Davidson joked on stage: "Who couldn't love this guy? Probably the most controversial thing he's done is being friends with me... Is Jon really my friend? I don't know if we're really friends or if this is a make-a-wish type thing."

A source told PEOPLE last week that the SKIMS mogul's famous family "just loves" Davidson.

"They enjoy having him around. He is great for Kim. He is getting to know her kids and everyone seems to be getting along," the insider said. "Pete hasn't had any expectations. He gets that he is coming into a complex family situation. He doesn't want to complicate things."

The source added that Kardashian and Davidson "are doing great," adding, "Pete lets Kim be Kim and doesn't put any pressure on her. When she is busy with the kids, he does his own thing. He understands her priorities."

During an appearance on Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show last month, Stewart opened up about Davidson and how he has handled the feud with West, 44, that unfolded after the Donda artist's split from Kardashian.

"I know Pete real well. He's just a kid trying to live his life. [He's] one of my favorite people," Stewart, 59, said on the episode. "He's just a smart, funny, kid, trying to live his life."