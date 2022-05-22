Kim Kardashian Takes Penelope Disick and North West for Pre-Wedding Gelato: 'All Amazing!'
The sweetness started early on Sunday for members of the Kardashian family.
In Portofino, Italy, for the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, Kim Kardashian took her daughter, North West, 8, and Kourtney's daughter Penelope Disick, 9, for a midday stroll around town — complete with a little gelato.
Dressed in all gray Dolce & Gabbana, Kim, 41, also treated herself to a cone.
Pre-wedding festivities over the weekend have included a dinner party Friday night, a lunch event Saturday in the Italian fishing village of San Fruttuoso followed by a bash at Villa Olivetta (a home owned by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana) and loads of time on massive yachts in between.
When asked for her favorite part of the weekend thus far, Kim told PEOPLE, "Every part! It was all amazing."
RELATED: See Every Major Style Moment from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Italian Wedding Weekend
RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian's Black Dress for Wedding Weekend Is Giving Major Kim Kardashian Déjà Vu
After they finished their ice cream, Kim, North and Penelope ducked into the Dolce & Gabbana pop-up store on the piazzetta, where they were greeted by designer Domenico Dolce. As he showed Kim a few pieces, North and Penelope perused the collection.
For more on Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Italian wedding, listen below to our daily podcast PEOPLE Every Day.
Kourtney, 43, and Barker, 46, plan to marry later Sunday at L'Olivetta, a villa owned by Dolce & Gabbana in Portofino, Italy. The reception will take place at Castello Brown, a 16th-century castle in the seaside town.
This will be their third wedding since they got engaged in October 2021 after dating for a year. Just days before arriving in Italy, they legally married in Santa Barbara, California, with a few close friends and family members in attendance including Barker's father Randy and Kourtney's grandmother Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell.
In April, the pair had a "practice wedding" complete with an Elvis Presley impersonator, who officiated the ceremony, in Las Vegas following the 2022 Grammys. Kourtney later confirmed that they didn't have a marriage license for the intimate affair.
They are reportedly also planning a reception in Los Angeles.
