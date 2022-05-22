Kim Kardashian Takes Penelope Disick and North West for Pre-Wedding Gelato: 'All Amazing!'

The family is in Portofino, Italy, for the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

The sweetness started early on Sunday for members of the Kardashian family.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Dressed in all gray Dolce & Gabbana, Kim, 41, also treated herself to a cone.

Pre-wedding festivities over the weekend have included a dinner party Friday night, a lunch event Saturday in the Italian fishing village of San Fruttuoso followed by a bash at Villa Olivetta (a home owned by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana) and loads of time on massive yachts in between.

When asked for her favorite part of the weekend thus far, Kim told PEOPLE, "Every part! It was all amazing."

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (12950707ad) Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian and children walking in Portofino during the build up to Kourtney and Travis Barker's wedding, Italy - 22 May 2022 Credit: Shutterstock

After they finished their ice cream, Kim, North and Penelope ducked into the Dolce & Gabbana pop-up store on the piazzetta, where they were greeted by designer Domenico Dolce. As he showed Kim a few pieces, North and Penelope perused the collection.

Kourtney, 43, and Barker, 46, plan to marry later Sunday at L'Olivetta, a villa owned by Dolce & Gabbana in Portofino, Italy. The reception will take place at Castello Brown, a 16th-century castle in the seaside town.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (12950707o) Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian and children walking in Portofino during the build up to Kourtney and Travis Barker's wedding, Italy - 22 May 2022 Credit: Shutterstock

This will be their third wedding since they got engaged in October 2021 after dating for a year. Just days before arriving in Italy, they legally married in Santa Barbara, California, with a few close friends and family members in attendance including Barker's father Randy and Kourtney's grandmother Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell.

In April, the pair had a "practice wedding" complete with an Elvis Presley impersonator, who officiated the ceremony, in Las Vegas following the 2022 Grammys. Kourtney later confirmed that they didn't have a marriage license for the intimate affair.