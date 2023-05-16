Kim Kardashian Pays Off Legal Fees for More Than 50 Moms This Mother's Day: 'I Want to Do My Part'

This Mother's Day, Kim Kardashian paid it forward.

The reality star, 42, partnered with Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin — who is a co-chair on the board of REFORM Alliance, an organization that works to transform probation and parole policies throughout the U.S. — to pay off the legal fees for more than 50 mothers across the country.

Their fees, which accumulated after the women were placed on probation or parole, can pose a significant challenge for the progress they can make and the opportunities they can offer their children.

Each of the women who received payments have a demonstrated track record of rehabilitation and success while they are on supervision, and many have the support of their supervising officers to terminate the supervision. The only barrier to that freedom is the outstanding financial obligations.

"Thousands of mothers are stuck on probation or parole just because they can't afford to pay off their restitution, fines, and fees," Kardashian wrote on Instagram. "While on probation they are at constant risk of being returned to prison or jail — not for committing a new crime but for technical violations like missing a meeting with their probation officer."

By paying off the remaining restitution for the several dozen mothers selected, Kardashian and Rubin, 50, hope to "give these women the second chance they've earned."

In a video shared on Instagram and TikTok, Kardashian, Rubin and Jessica Jackson from the REFORM Alliance met and chatted with three of the mothers selected to receive the payments: Danielle, Drew and Tarlexus. They each expressed their deep gratitude for the unburdening.

"This is going to take a lot of stress off me financially, mentally, and I really appreciate you guys," Tarlexus said after being told her legal fees would be taken care of.

Drew told Kardashian and Rubin, "This is actually not just making a difference. This is life changing. I don't even know where to begin to express my gratitude. I'm going to do so much with this newfound freedom."

Danielle also expressed her gratitude for their help. "Thank you so much. It means so much to me. You know, I shouldn't be punished because I couldn't afford to pay it off."

"I hope this little bit can just continue to motivate you and push you to exactly where you're supposed to be," Kardashian told the mothers.

"It's hard to fathom what these mothers have to go through," the Skims founder said in a press release. "All they want is the chance to rebuild their lives, and yet our system keeps them stuck in an endless cycle of supervision. I want to do my part to give these women the second chance they've earned."

She continued, "I urge lawmakers and advocates across the country to work toward changing outdated laws that keep too many people unnecessarily behind bars. I will continue to bring awareness to these important issues until there is change."

Rubin, a former co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers, founded REFORM Alliance in 2019 with Meek Mill, JAY-Z, and fellow business figures Michael Novogratz, Clare Wu Tsai and Daniel Loeb.

"Probation and parole were meant to support people as they re-entered society," Rubin said in a statement. "But instead, these systems keep people stuck. Forcing people to remain on supervision because they can't pay restitution is deeply unjust — and it doesn't improve public safety one bit."

He added of the organization's efforts, "REFORM Alliance is committed to transforming probation and parole and getting people out of the system for good so that they can be back with their families, contribute to their communities and move on to live productive lives."