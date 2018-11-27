Kim Kardashian 'Had Her Years of Partying,' But Her 'Life Is Completely Different Now': Source

Kim Kardashian West‘s friendship with Paris Hilton in decades past might have made her seem like a party animal, but that’s definitely not the case anymore.

Days after she admitted that she was on ecstasy the first time she said “I do” — to music producer Damon Thomas in 2000 — as well as when she filmed her 2003 sex tape with Ray J, a source close to the family tells PEOPLE that the 38-year-old mother of three “definitely does not do drugs and hasn’t for years — and even then she barely dabbled.”

“Now she drinks here and there, but mostly abstains,” says the source. “She may have a glass of champagne on a holiday or for someone’s birthday, but it’s rare.”

Another source tells PEOPLE that Kardashian West “pretty much doesn’t drink at all. She’s not a partier and it’s just not part of her life. Occasionally she’ll have a drink, but she really doesn’t like the taste of alcohol.”

“None of the sisters do — and none of them go really crazy,” continues the source. “They’re very conscious of their image, Kim especially. They don’t like to lose control. Kim definitely had her years of partying, especially around the time she was friends with Paris. She also used to go to clubs every night of the week. Her life is completely different now.”

The KKW Beauty mogul made the shocking ecstasy revelations to Scott Disick and Kendall Jenner on Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“I did ecstasy once and I got married,” she said. “I did it again, I made a sex tape. Like, everything bad would happen.”

Kardashian West also recalled a time when she and the hotel heiress, now 37, traveled to Ibiza and wound up sleeping on interlocked rafts in the ocean.

“I just can’t believe that that was you,” marveled Jenner, 23.

“Kendall, honestly, has no clue,” said Kardashian West. “I definitely went through a wild phase, I would say in my late teens. I’m not like that anymore. But I still have fun — don’t get it twisted, I’m always the life of the party.”