Kim Kardashian Joked 'I'm Gonna Catch That Bouquet' at Paris Hilton's Wedding, Nicky Hilton Says

Paris Hilton's sister and maid of honor said that Kim Kardashian joked about catching the bouquet at the wedding last month

Is Kim Kardashian West thinking about walking down the aisle?

According to Nicky Hilton, the 41-year-old reality star vied to catch the bouquet at her sister Paris Hilton's wedding to Carter Reum last month. Chatting with Extra Thursday, the 38-year-old fashion designer said Kardashian teased about tying the knot next.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's funny, at the wedding, Kim joked, 'I'm gonna catch that bouquet!" Nicky told Extra.

kim kardashian and paris hilton Credit: John Shearer/Getty; Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The SKIMS founder is currently dating comedian Pete Davidson, whom she's been linked to since October, when the couple were photographed holding hands at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian and Davidson, 28, had "chemistry" and were enjoying each other's company.

"Pete can be super charming and Kim loves the attention," the insider told PEOPLE, adding that they were having "fun."

Since then, the stars have continued spending time together, sharing a private dinner on Staten Island, where Davidson grew up, and have been spotted out and about in Palm Springs. Last month, Kardashian threw a party at the home of her mom, Kris Jenner, for Davidson's 28th birthday.

Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty

After the get-together, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian and the Saturday Night Live star "had a great time" celebrating. "They were very affectionate and seem more serious. He is very sweet to Kim," the source said. "She is smitten."

Kardashian's new romance comes after she filed for divorce from Kanye West in February. She and West, who began dating in 2012 and tied the knot in 2014, share four children: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2.

On Monday, a source told PEOPLE Monday that Kardashian's relationship with Davidson has been a bright spot in a tough year for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum.

"He's exactly what Kim needed after her divorce — someone to make her laugh and just have a fun time with," the insider said. "The end of her marriage was a very dark time for her and Pete has been the best antidote."

They added that the comedian has been traveling between Los Angeles and Staten Island to see Kardashian.