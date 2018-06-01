Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Speaking to President Donald Trump: 'I Am Very Hopeful'

Kim Kardashian West is revealing what it was like to meet President Donald Trump.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star, 37, has broken her silence about the visit on Wednesday during which she discussed the plight of a 62-year-old woman sentenced to life for a nonviolent drug offense.

“I think that he really spent the time to listen to our case that we were making for Alice [Johnson],” Kardashian West told Mic in an interview. “He really understood, and I am very hopeful that this will turn out really positively.”

“I went in, me and Shawn [Holley], to really talk to the president about Alice Johnson and really explain to him why she would be such a good person to grant clemency to,” the TV reality star continued. “The president seems to have a passion for what everything that Jared [Kushner] has been trying to do, and that just makes me happy that that conversation is just moving forward.”

Kim Kardashian West and President Donald Trump Donald Trump/Twitter

Kushner has been in talks with the mother of three to set up a meeting concerning Johnson’s plea for clemency. Johnson was incarcerated in October 1996 for a first-time nonviolent drug offense after she helped facilitate communications in a drug trafficking case.

Kardashian West said she decided to advocate for Johnson after seeing her story on Twitter.

“It was just that simple connection. I don’t have a personal experience with prison myself, but I believe in family, and her family was torn apart by choices that she made 21 and a half years ago,” she told Mic.

Alice Marie Johnson Cando Clemency

When the KKW beauty mogul was asked why she was supporting Johnson, she said, “I just really strongly believe that she is someone that has completely rehabilitated herself and will continue to do so outside of prison.”

“She has a job waiting for her. She has a home to go to, and she has such a great supportive family,” Kardashian West continued. “I think that in life everyone makes mistakes and she really deserves a second chance.”

Mic’s cameras captured a sweet moment in which Kardashian West called Johnson after ending her meeting with the president, causing Johnson to express her love for the entrepreneur.

Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing. pic.twitter.com/uOy4UJ41JF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

“You would have been so proud of us today,” the TV reality star told her.

Kardashian West shared a photo of the presidential seal on the White House carpet on what was Johnson’s birthday with the caption: “Happy Birthday Alice Marie Johnson. Today is for you.”

The president, 71, shared a photo of him and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 37, on Twitter Wednesday following their meeting. “Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing,” Trump tweeted, along with a portrait of the pair behind the Resolute desk in the Oval Office.