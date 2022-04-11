Kim Kardashian on Her Relationship with Pete Davidson: 'The Last Thing That I Was Really Planning on'

"It feels good just to know that we have this connection and we have our little bubble of a relationship world that we live in that not a lot of people know about," Kim Kardashian said

Kim Kardashian said she did not expect to be in a relationship with Pete Davidson after her marriage to Kanye West crumbled.

"I think that, you know, sometimes things happen when you just least expect it. It was the last thing that I was really planning on," Kardashian, 41, told Hoda Kotb on the recent episode of the Making Space podcast, which was released on Monday.

"And so when it did happen, we were kind of, like, 'Oh, my God, I wasn't planning on this. And this isn't even what I was thinking of,' and it just makes it that much sweeter and so much more fun," the mother of four said.

The SKIMS founder filed for divorce from the rapper last February after nearly seven years of marriage. Kardashian and West, 44, share children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

Then months later, in October 2021, the Kardashians star and the Saturday Night Live comedian, 28, first made headlines when she hosted an episode of SNL and they shared an onscreen kiss in a Disney-themed sketch, in which they played Jasmine and Aladdin. (Kardashian's experience on SNL will be shown on the new Hulu series, which premieres on April 14.)

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Credit: Getty (2)

"I definitely took my time. I took, you know, 10 months or something before I dated or talked to anyone," Kardashian explained to Kotb. "And I just wanted that time to really figure out and go through the motions: 'Am I making the right decision? How do I feel about this?' So once I went through all of the motions, I finally was, like, 'OK, guys, I am so ready to meet someone.' And I randomly did."

Kardashian also shared that she enjoys keeping parts of her relationship private for now. "I do think that I am holding, you know, a little bit more close to my heart on certain aspects of my relationship with Pete, and it feels good just to know that, like, we have this connection and we have our little bubble of a relationship world that we live in that, like, not a lot of people know about," she said.

As for what she likes to do with her boyfriend, Kardashian explained that it's the little things she does with Davidson that mean the most to her. "We were driving in the car yesterday and I just, like, looked at him and I was like, 'Thank you.' And he was like, 'What?' And I was like, 'For running errands with me, like, this is so much fun just to, like, go to a doctor's appointment or go to the dentist and just, like, run errands. I'm having so much fun,' " she said.

Lastly, Kardashian told Kotb, who announced her split from fiancé Joel Schiffman in January after eight years together, some advice about finding love after heartbreak. "We all know someone that's been through a really hard time in relationships and everyone's been OK and everyone comes out OK. So you just have to, like, let yourself go and open yourself up to receive something and just be a good person and you'll get that back," she said.

kim kardashian, pete davidson Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Ahead of the Kardashians' premiere, the reality star has been opening up about her relationship. During a sit-down interview with Robin Roberts, which aired last Wednesday, Kardashian said she feels "at peace" amid her romance with Davidson. "I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them," she said. "Obviously, I want to take my time, but I'm very happy and very content. And, it's such a good feeling just to be at peace."

Kardashian previously mentioned Davidson in an interview with Variety and spoke about how she will take viewers into how she and Davidson first met as well as share the details about their relationship in The Kardashians.

"If there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn't tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn't be for this season," she said, adding that viewers will get to see "how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know."

The aspiring attorney also teased, "I'm definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it."