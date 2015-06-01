The reality star also reveals how she protects her daughter from fame: "I chose this life, but North hasn't"

Kim Kardashian West on Sharing Her Fertility Struggles on Keeping Up with the Kardashians: 'It's Been Really Emotional'

Kim Kardashian West‘s struggles with fertility were a focal point of this season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians – the season even opened with Kardashian West declaring – with signature ennui – that she had been having sex with husband Kanye “500 times a day” in an attempt to get pregnant with their second child.

During Sunday’s midseason finale, she had even considered giving up entirely: “I’m looking for any kind of positive answer to kind of push me along with this journey,” she told KUWTK cameras. “I’m just exhausted. I don’t know how much longer I can go through with this.”

Of course, in a supertease sneak peek at the latter part of the season, the reality star revealed that she’s finally pregnant with a sibling for North.

“I didn’t know that I was going to be so open with [my fertility challenges],” Kardashian West, 34, told Glamour for its July issue, on newsstands June 16. “But meeting people at my fertility doctor’s office who are going through the same things I’m going through, I thought, ‘Why not share my story? It’s been really emotional.’ ”

Kardashian West also shared how she protects North, who turns 2 this month, from fame. “I chose this life, but North hasn’t,” she told Glamour. “When she was born, I would just pray, ‘I hope you can handle this life.’ But since she’s our daughter, I know that she can handle it.