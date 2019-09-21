Kim Kardashian Looks Back at Heartfelt Notes to Late Father: 'He Saved Every Card I Wrote Him'

Kim Kardashian West is taking a trip down memory lane to remember her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr.

On Friday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 38, shared via Instagram Stories old letters and cards she gave to her father when she was younger.

“He saved every card I wrote him,” Kim captioned one Father’s Day card she found from 2002.

Inside the card, the then-21-year-old star wrote to her father, “I just want you to know how much I appreciate everything you do for me. I love working for you! I love you and happy fathers day!”

She signed the card “Kimberly” with a heart.

Kim shared another sweet Father’s Day letter from when she was much younger, posting what looked a card made during her elementary school days.

Kim shared that Robert would often leave notes for his daughter as well.

In one letter she found, her father said where he was “for Uncle Larry’s birthday,” adding, “I have my pager” and “I’ll be home around 10 or 11.”

“I love you, Daddy,” he signed the note.

Kim explained in her Story that her father “would always leave me notes when we lived together.”

Robert died in 2003 at age 59 from esophageal cancer.

Kim recently shared that she had an emotional moment remembering her father when she last saw O.J. Simpson, a client and friend of her late father.

Robert served as a defense attorney for during Simpson’s 1994 murder trial for the violent deaths of ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman.

The reality star explained to close friend Jonathan Cheban on his new podcast, FoodGod: OMFG, that the last time she saw Simpson she thinks was in Miami.

“It was before he had gone to jail last situation, and Khloé and, I think me Kourtney and Khloé were in Miami in a club, and we ran into him in the VIP section. But it was like behind a stage or something, I don’t even know what club it was at. We all, I think, started crying. It was emotional, I think,” said Kim.

Though he was acquitted of the double-murders in October 1995, Simpson was deemed liable for the deaths in 1997 in a civil case brought by the two victims’ families. In 2008, he was convicted for his role in the armed robbery and kidnapping of two sports memorabilia dealers in Las Vegas. He was released from prison in 2017 after serving nine years.

The murder trial has since been widely publicized on television, including in FX’s award-winning series, American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson.

“I just watched the whole O.J., I missed the whole thing, and I just watched it, and I can’t believe your dad was such a big part of it, it was crazy,” said Cheban. “I never met your dad and for me to see that, and my connection to you, like I watched the O.J. trial, and I can’t believe I didn’t meet him. Because of him, and there’s you, and then there’s like me, and it’s like a weird…”

“You guys would have gotten along so well,” Kim said of her father.

Cheban pointed out that despite their longtime friendship, he and Kim have never spoken about her father’s involvement in the trial.

“Yeah, we never really talk about it,” she said. “I never really talk about it.”